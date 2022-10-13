Read full article on original website
WJLA
Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
foresthillsconnection.com
Neighborhood in the News: 25 mph on Connecticut Ave.; Whittle School ordered to pay $35 million
DDOT announced on September 16th that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue and other major thoroughfares had been lowered to 25 miles per hour. Several outlets covered the change, including WTOP, WUSA9 and WAMU/DCist. The Washington Post reported on the lower speed limits, too, but what caught our eye was...
GW Hatchet
Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines
In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the floors and washer/dryer in the kitchen obviously
This rental is located at 1350 Constitution Ave. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,595 / 2br – 1200ft2 – Remodeled 2BR Row House With Rear Patio (Capitol Hill) 1350 Constitution Avenue NE is an attractively renovated 2 bedroom in the Lincoln Park section of Capitol Hill. It is located within walking distance of the Congressional and Senate offices, Eastern Market, as well as the shops and nightlife of the newly revitalized H Street corridor.
Copper Canyon Grill to Reopen on October 18 in Downtown Silver Spring
Copper Canyon Grill will reopen its Downtown Silver Spring location on Tuesday, October 18, according to a report from The MoCo Show. A two-alarm fire that broke out in ductwork in the kitchen of the restaurant on July 12 caused an estimated $350,000 to $500,000 in damage, according to Montgomery Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. Restaurant officials said in a press release that $1 million has been invested in renovations, some of which were underway when the fire occurred.
Beware: Tow Truck Car Thieves Are Back It Again In The District
The Tow truck car thieves are still out there! So far this year over 2,700 cars have been stolen in D.C...
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
mocoshow.com
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan
Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
sftimes.com
One dead in a solo vehicle collision in Brentwood
One man died after a single-vehicle collision in north Brentwood. According to Brentwood Police Department, around 7:21 a.m., officers were dispatched to the location of an overturned vehicle on Grant Street and Fairview Avenue. Officers found a lone driver inside the car. The driver was a 37-year-old man from Oakley...
Manhunt Launched After Rapist Bursts Into Unlocked Vienna Hotel Room: Police
As if he knew he was being watched, an armed man locked eyes with surveillance cameras at a Virginia hotel where he burst into a hotel room and sexually assaulted a woman on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to footage and information released by police. The man physically and sexually assaulted...
spectrumnews1.com
Coffee shop serves up drinks, hope by employing people with disabilities
October is National Disability Employment Awareness month, a time set aside to celebrate the contributions that workers with disabilities are making in America’s workforce. Ian McLaughlin, an employee at Bitty and Beau’s Coffee in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood, told Spectrum News it’s also “an opportunity to show every person who walks through the door the wonderful person that they’ve always been and that they are, as we like to say here, not broken.”
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
mocoshow.com
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
WTOP
2-vehicle collision leaves 8 injured in Montgomery Co.
Eight people were hurt during a two-vehicle collision in Damascus, Maryland, where a car flipped and a utility pole was damaged on Sunday night. The crash was on Ridge Road and Highview Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweet. Responders...
Suspects exit vehicle, fire multiple rounds into occupied home in Woodbridge then drive away, police say
After investigating, officers determined the residents of the home were awoken by the sound of gunfire before contacting police. Police located multiple rounds that struck the home and an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
NBC Washington
‘Why Are We Stealing From Kids?' $20,000 in Batting Equipment Stolen From Small Business Owner in Maryland
Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are looking for a stolen trailer containing $20,000 worth of batting cage and exercise equipment inside. The trailer was stolen from an indoor batting cage facility in Capitol Heights owned by Andre Hockaday. Hockaday opened his business after having to drive his son, who...
theburn.com
Report: Vacant Harris Teeter in Ashburn sold to new owners
There’s been a lot of speculation about what might happen to a vacant Harris Teeter store off Loudoun County Parkway. Well, now we have one possible future vision after news that the empty supermarket and its large parking lot have been sold to new owners. According to the Washington...
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
fox5dc.com
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday
ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
