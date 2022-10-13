ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
tipranks.com

Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield

Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
Benzinga

Market Volatility Rises Following Big Banks Earnings

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, as investors digested earnings reports from big banks. During the last trading session of the volatile week, equities turned lower following data from the University of Michigan, which showed consumer sentiment improving to 59.8 in October, recording the highest level in six months, while inflation expectations increased.
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Motley Fool

Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip

It's been a tough year for investors, with all three major indexes plummeting into a bear market. Historically, every bear market decline has been a tantalizing buying opportunity for patient investors. Scooping up shares of these bargain-priced stocks would be a smart move. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St slides, dollar gains on sterling and yen

Wall Street stocks went into reverse after initially gaining at Friday's open while the dollar was rising in a volatile session as investors digested Russia' suggestion it would ease attacks against Ukraine, the British Prime Minister's firing of her finance minister and the start of U.S. earnings season. NEW YORK,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Motley Fool

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Reuters

FTSE rallies on hopes of fiscal plan reversal

Oct 14 (Reuters) - UK's main indexes jumped on Friday, on growing expectations that the UK government will announce a U-turn on elements of its 43-billion-pound package of unfunded tax cuts that sparked turmoil in financial markets over the past few weeks.
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

Investors 'scream capitulation' as cash levels rise to 21-year highs - BofA's survey

(Kitco News) Investors' cash levels are now at more than two-decade highs as bearish sentiment reaches maximum levels and markets "scream capitulation," according to the latest global fund manager survey (FMS) conducted by Bank of America Corp. (BofA). Cash levels in October surged to the highest level since April 2001,...

