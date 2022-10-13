ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coram, NY

School district: 13-year-old boy dies in Coram hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

School: 13-year-old killed in Suffolk County hit-and-run 00:25

CORAM, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old boy died from his injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County , the William Floyd School District announced Thursday.

Police said the boy and his 13-year-old sister were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were hit just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The siblings were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. The girl suffered minor injuries and was expected to be OK, police said.

There was no immediate description of the car or driver in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS .

