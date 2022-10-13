Curtis Olson, 84
Roseau - Curtis passed away at home on October 6, 2022 after several battles with cancer, at the age of 84. Curtis was born to Albin and Lyda (Grythe) Olson in Badger. After graduating from Crookston AC School he married Adeline Stoe on December 28, 1956 at Moe Lutheran Church in Roseau. The lure of adventure grabbed hold of Curtis and Adeline as they moved to the Iron Range in Minnesota, eastern Montana, North Dakota and settling back in Minnesota. Through the years Curtis enjoyed many positions from bartending, auto and heavy equipment mechanic, and farm manager before purchasing the farm in Wannaska. Feeling that retirement from farming was not for him, he worked and eventually retired from Agri-Lines Fertilizer Plant in Roseau. For years Curtis and Adeline went to Rollag and met many wonderful people, sharing their love of machinery, donuts, and coffee. His natural ability to make friends, tell humorous stories and jokes kept their campsite busy with visitors. They have passed their love of Rollag to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peaceful Valley Retreat, the family cabin, became a beacon for family and friends. Curtis loved to go hunting every year, however, we think he only had one bullet which he carried for years, never shooting anything or placing the bullet in the gun. He was there for the camaraderie and fellowship of family and friends. Curtis loved animals of all shapes, sizes, and species. But, he especially loved dogs, and Molly the Border Collie. Besides Adeline, Mollie was his trusted friend and companion. While searching for another fun activity, he began carving wood replicas of Peaceful Valley Retreat, animals, birds, and fairy houses. Curtis enjoyed inspecting the wood to determine how he would transform it into art and then he and Adeline created special gifts for family which became highly coveted art pieces. Curtis was a man whose straight forward, no fluff kind of attitude and humor kept the coffee club at the Roseau Diner busy for years. Sometimes they had so much to discuss they had to meet in the mornings and afternoons. Curtis is survived by wife, Adeline; children, Cheryl Palm (Ken Olson), Jeff (Beth), Katrina, Terri (David) Severson, and Tammy (Dan) Helweg; grandchildren, Stephanie (Geoff) Larson, Kurtis Olson, Barbara Olson, Keith (Anna) Severson, Kevin (Jessica) Severson, Kyle (Megan) Severson, Lily Helweg; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Don (Ivy), Vern, Ron (Carol); sisters-in-law, Eleanor Wellen and Audrey Stoe; and many nieces and nephews. Curtis was preceded in death by parents, Albin and Lyda Olson; brother, Dorman; brothers-in-law, Kenny Stoe, Lloyd Stoe, Orville Stoe, Dale Stoe, Marvin Wellen and Roger Jerome; sisters-in-law, Rosie Olson, Marilyn Olson, Florence Hillyer, Lorraine Jerome, Donna Roland, Margrit Stoe; nephews, Stewart Olson, Randy Olson and Mike Roland. The family would like to mention that Dr. Anderson and Hospice cared for Curtis with empathy, dignity, gentleness, laughter, and comfort. The entire family is grateful for their care and support during this time. A Memorial Service for Curtis “Curt” Olson was held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau at 11 a.m. with a visitation an hour prior. A Visitation was also held the night before, Wednesday, October 12, at Helgeson Funeral Home. A00003B2022OT19
