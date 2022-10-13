ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Jerome Bray, 88

- Jerome Leroy Bray, age 88, peacefully passed on October 7, 2022. Jerome was born, on October 9, 1933, in White Earth, to Earl and Viola Bray. Jerome married his one and only sweetheart, Lois Daniels, in 1953. From an early age, Jerome honed his skills and discipline to serve the Lord. After completing medical school at Loma Linda University and serving as a surgeon in Denver, CO; Frankfurt, Germany and West Point, NY, he retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1968. Jerome and Lois then moved their family north of his childhood stomping grounds in Detroit Lakes, to start a private practice in Thief River Falls. Although a man of few words, he was always willing to say a prayer to the Great Healer for guidance, healing, and comfort with his patients, family, and friends. Jerry’s desire to help and bring a smile to those he met manifested in many ways. His kindness and joy were evident in snowmobile house calls to a patient’s home, mission trips to El Salvador, Guam, Kenya, Nepal, and Peru, assisting many students to continue their education, and drawing smiley faces on a child’s big toe. Jerome is survived by his wife, Lois Daniels Bray, and their children – Bruce Bray and spouse Karen, Bryce Bray, Jeri Lyn Grindley, and Laura Bray and spouse Cassie Law; nine grandchildren – Melissa, Thomas, Brian, David, Becky, Greg, Rachel, Andrew and Bryson; plus 16 great-grandchildren; his sister Marilyn Wallace, brother-in-law Bill Fuller, and nine nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life in Thief River Falls next year. The family will be providing details at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Jerome Bray, MD and Lois Bray RN Nursing Scholarship Endowment Fund at Thief River Falls Northland Community & Technical College. To donate, go to https://nctcfoundation.ddock.gives/ A00003B2022OT19

James Pederson, 79

- James Leon Ellsworth Pederson, lifelong resident of Springbrook Township, Kittson County, passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the age of 79. Born on March 3, 1943, Jim was the second of six children born to Harvey and Dorothy (Turner) Pederson. He was one of the many local babies born in the home of his grandparents, Chris and Esther Pederson, as Esther was a midwife. This is the same home where Jim spent the majority of his life. Jim attended school in Karlstad, and, like his parents before him, attended the Northwest Agricultural College in Crookston, where he completed his senior year of high school and graduated in 1961. He spent time in the Army National Guard in the 1960s. In 1974, he was married to Marcia (Johnson) Marciniak, of Hallock. Marcia had two children, Kendall and Nina, whom Jim helped raise. In 1976, Jim and Marcia welcomed their daughter, Leanne. Upon Nina’s passing in 1996, Jim and Marcia became parents to Nina’s daughter, Louisa. Jim was a farmer through and through, the last of four generations of Pederson farmers. He was a dedicated steward of the land and so enjoyed his country drives to check the crops, even in the last weeks of his life (special thanks to Gene LaDoucer). Jim was heavily involved in his community by serving on several area boards including Springbrook Township, Karlstad Farmers Elevator, Tri-County EMS (of which he was also an EMT), and Red River Valley Potato Growers Association. As Jim began moving towards retirement, he took a part-time position for several years at Mattracks, Inc. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and Dorothy’s second husband, Ralph Miller; siblings, Dale and Faye; step-daughter, Nina; sister-in-law, Mary Pederson; brothers-in-law, Chuck Brinkman and Neil Johnson; and niece, Tamra Pyrtle. He is survived by his daughter, Leanne Pederson (Mike Thompson) and their children Kevin, Harvey, Anna, Lukas, and Wesley, of Byron; granddaughter, Louisa Pederson (Adam Wilson) and her son Connor of Goodridge; and step-son, Kendall Marciniak; siblings, Wayne (Lynette) of Lake Oswego, OR, Glenn of Roseville, and Rick of Lakeville; nieces and nephews, Carey, Kris, Patrick, Karyn, and Rachele; his former wife, Marcia; siblings-in-law, Marcy Johnson, Lowell and Andrea Johnson; and nieces, Kim and Jen. Special thanks to the caring staff of The Meadows and Karlstad Healthcare Center for their attentive care over the last year. Jim will be fondly remembered as a gentle, patient, and loyal man who truly loved the land and his family. He had a fondness for plants and flowers, as well as music, singing for many years in the First Lutheran Church choir and Karlstad Community Choir. He will especially be remembered for his adoration of babies and children. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad with Pastor Caitlin Jensen presiding. Visitation will be held after 5 p.m. Friday, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment services will be held at Oslo Cemetery of rural Karlstad. Military Honors will be accorded by the Karlstad American Legion and the MN National Gaurd. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church, PO Box 215, Karlstad, MN 56732, Oslo Cemetery Association, 107 Valley View Rd, Karlstad, MN 56732, or Tri-County EMS, PO Box 216, Karlstad, MN 56732. A00003B2022OT19.
Probate Boutain

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL. Estate of: Lawrence L. Boutain, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 29th 2022, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pennington County Justice Center, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Darwin Boutain, whose address is 36402 195th St NE, Goodridge, MN 56725 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decadent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms

(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale – Johnson

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:. DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 25, 2003. MORTGAGOR: Steven M. Johnson...
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
Ready or not, winter is on its way

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
Semi hits train in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 9/KT and Highway 75. Authorities say the semi failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by passing train cars. The train was traveling at a slow speed.
