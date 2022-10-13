Jerome Bray, 88
- Jerome Leroy Bray, age 88, peacefully passed on October 7, 2022. Jerome was born, on October 9, 1933, in White Earth, to Earl and Viola Bray. Jerome married his one and only sweetheart, Lois Daniels, in 1953. From an early age, Jerome honed his skills and discipline to serve the Lord. After completing medical school at Loma Linda University and serving as a surgeon in Denver, CO; Frankfurt, Germany and West Point, NY, he retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1968. Jerome and Lois then moved their family north of his childhood stomping grounds in Detroit Lakes, to start a private practice in Thief River Falls. Although a man of few words, he was always willing to say a prayer to the Great Healer for guidance, healing, and comfort with his patients, family, and friends. Jerry’s desire to help and bring a smile to those he met manifested in many ways. His kindness and joy were evident in snowmobile house calls to a patient’s home, mission trips to El Salvador, Guam, Kenya, Nepal, and Peru, assisting many students to continue their education, and drawing smiley faces on a child’s big toe. Jerome is survived by his wife, Lois Daniels Bray, and their children – Bruce Bray and spouse Karen, Bryce Bray, Jeri Lyn Grindley, and Laura Bray and spouse Cassie Law; nine grandchildren – Melissa, Thomas, Brian, David, Becky, Greg, Rachel, Andrew and Bryson; plus 16 great-grandchildren; his sister Marilyn Wallace, brother-in-law Bill Fuller, and nine nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life in Thief River Falls next year. The family will be providing details at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Jerome Bray, MD and Lois Bray RN Nursing Scholarship Endowment Fund at Thief River Falls Northland Community & Technical College. To donate, go to https://nctcfoundation.ddock.gives/ A00003B2022OT19
