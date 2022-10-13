Yvonne McHam, 85

- James Leon Ellsworth Pederson, lifelong resident of Springbrook Township, Kittson County, passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the age of 79. Born on March 3, 1943, Jim was the second of six children born to Harvey and Dorothy (Turner) Pederson. He was one of the many local babies born in the home of his grandparents, Chris and Esther Pederson, as Esther was a midwife. This is the same home where Jim spent the majority of his life. Jim attended school in Karlstad, and, like his parents before him, attended the Northwest Agricultural College in Crookston, where he completed his senior year of high school and graduated in 1961. He spent time in the Army National Guard in the 1960s. In 1974, he was married to Marcia (Johnson) Marciniak, of Hallock. Marcia had two children, Kendall and Nina, whom Jim helped raise. In 1976, Jim and Marcia welcomed their daughter, Leanne. Upon Nina’s passing in 1996, Jim and Marcia became parents to Nina’s daughter, Louisa. Jim was a farmer through and through, the last of four generations of Pederson farmers. He was a dedicated steward of the land and so enjoyed his country drives to check the crops, even in the last weeks of his life (special thanks to Gene LaDoucer). Jim was heavily involved in his community by serving on several area boards including Springbrook Township, Karlstad Farmers Elevator, Tri-County EMS (of which he was also an EMT), and Red River Valley Potato Growers Association. As Jim began moving towards retirement, he took a part-time position for several years at Mattracks, Inc. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and Dorothy’s second husband, Ralph Miller; siblings, Dale and Faye; step-daughter, Nina; sister-in-law, Mary Pederson; brothers-in-law, Chuck Brinkman and Neil Johnson; and niece, Tamra Pyrtle. He is survived by his daughter, Leanne Pederson (Mike Thompson) and their children Kevin, Harvey, Anna, Lukas, and Wesley, of Byron; granddaughter, Louisa Pederson (Adam Wilson) and her son Connor of Goodridge; and step-son, Kendall Marciniak; siblings, Wayne (Lynette) of Lake Oswego, OR, Glenn of Roseville, and Rick of Lakeville; nieces and nephews, Carey, Kris, Patrick, Karyn, and Rachele; his former wife, Marcia; siblings-in-law, Marcy Johnson, Lowell and Andrea Johnson; and nieces, Kim and Jen. Special thanks to the caring staff of The Meadows and Karlstad Healthcare Center for their attentive care over the last year. Jim will be fondly remembered as a gentle, patient, and loyal man who truly loved the land and his family. He had a fondness for plants and flowers, as well as music, singing for many years in the First Lutheran Church choir and Karlstad Community Choir. He will especially be remembered for his adoration of babies and children. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad with Pastor Caitlin Jensen presiding. Visitation will be held after 5 p.m. Friday, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment services will be held at Oslo Cemetery of rural Karlstad. Military Honors will be accorded by the Karlstad American Legion and the MN National Gaurd. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church, PO Box 215, Karlstad, MN 56732, Oslo Cemetery Association, 107 Valley View Rd, Karlstad, MN 56732, or Tri-County EMS, PO Box 216, Karlstad, MN 56732. A00003B2022OT19.

KITTSON COUNTY, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO