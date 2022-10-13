ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Yvonne McHam, 85

Thief River Falls - It is with deep sorrow that the children of Yvonne Mavis McHam, 85, of Thief River Falls, announce her death on October 9, 2022. Fitting that it was the morning of a full moon and the fall colors stood in full beauty and grandeur. Yvonne was born on September 24, 1937 to Conrad and Myrtle Wigen (Flowers) of Strandquist. In 1953, she met Holland McHam, and they wed shortly after. Upon graduating from Lincoln High School, mom began her family and had 7 children, Jaynetta, Jeffrey, Jothawnya, Jonathan, Jennifer, Jason McHam, and Gilbert Bellanger. Yvonne was a woman of many passions and talents. She had beautiful gardens and flowers, enjoyed great poets, authors, music of many genres, and lived life her way. She was an antique collector, played piano by ear, the french horn and could tap dance. She farmed for many decades and was brilliant. In her last years, she enjoyed visiting with friends and playing nickels. We will miss our unique mother greatly. Her spirit lives on with the Lord in whom she trusted. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Earl; her sister, Annette Boe; daughter, Jaynetta LaCoe; and her second love, Sy Bellanger. A celebration of her life is planned for the coming summer.

James Pederson, 79

James Leon Ellsworth Pederson, lifelong resident of Springbrook Township, Kittson County, passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the age of 79. Born on March 3, 1943, Jim was the second of six children born to Harvey and Dorothy (Turner) Pederson. He was one of the many local babies born in the home of his grandparents, Chris and Esther Pederson, as Esther was a midwife. This is the same home where Jim spent the majority of his life. Jim attended school in Karlstad, and, like his parents before him, attended the Northwest Agricultural College in Crookston, where he completed his senior year of high school and graduated in 1961. He spent time in the Army National Guard in the 1960s. In 1974, he was married to Marcia (Johnson) Marciniak, of Hallock. Marcia had two children, Kendall and Nina, whom Jim helped raise. In 1976, Jim and Marcia welcomed their daughter, Leanne. Upon Nina's passing in 1996, Jim and Marcia became parents to Nina's daughter, Louisa. Jim was a farmer through and through, the last of four generations of Pederson farmers. He was a dedicated steward of the land and so enjoyed his country drives to check the crops, even in the last weeks of his life (special thanks to Gene LaDoucer). Jim was heavily involved in his community by serving on several area boards including Springbrook Township, Karlstad Farmers Elevator, Tri-County EMS (of which he was also an EMT), and Red River Valley Potato Growers Association. As Jim began moving towards retirement, he took a part-time position for several years at Mattracks, Inc. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and Dorothy's second husband, Ralph Miller; siblings, Dale and Faye; step-daughter, Nina; sister-in-law, Mary Pederson; brothers-in-law, Chuck Brinkman and Neil Johnson; and niece, Tamra Pyrtle. He is survived by his daughter, Leanne Pederson (Mike Thompson) and their children Kevin, Harvey, Anna, Lukas, and Wesley, of Byron; granddaughter, Louisa Pederson (Adam Wilson) and her son Connor of Goodridge; and step-son, Kendall Marciniak; siblings, Wayne (Lynette) of Lake Oswego, OR, Glenn of Roseville, and Rick of Lakeville; nieces and nephews, Carey, Kris, Patrick, Karyn, and Rachele; his former wife, Marcia; siblings-in-law, Marcy Johnson, Lowell and Andrea Johnson; and nieces, Kim and Jen. Special thanks to the caring staff of The Meadows and Karlstad Healthcare Center for their attentive care over the last year. Jim will be fondly remembered as a gentle, patient, and loyal man who truly loved the land and his family. He had a fondness for plants and flowers, as well as music, singing for many years in the First Lutheran Church choir and Karlstad Community Choir. He will especially be remembered for his adoration of babies and children. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad with Pastor Caitlin Jensen presiding. Visitation will be held after 5 p.m. Friday, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment services will be held at Oslo Cemetery of rural Karlstad. Military Honors will be accorded by the Karlstad American Legion and the MN National Gaurd. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church, PO Box 215, Karlstad, MN 56732, Oslo Cemetery Association, 107 Valley View Rd, Karlstad, MN 56732, or Tri-County EMS, PO Box 216, Karlstad, MN 56732.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
Omer Olson, 92

Thief River Falls - Omer Olson, 92, of Thief River Falls, formerly of Trail, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Omer was born June 25, 1930 in Trail. He was the second son of Thomas and Laura (Anderson) Olson. He was a 1948 graduate of Gonvick High School. Omer was drafted to the United States Army in December 1952 and was Honorably discharged in December of 1954. On June 11, 1954 he was wed to Shirley Voeltz (separated 1973). Together they had two children, Ritta (1956) and Greg (1959). After his honorable discharge Omer worked on the Soo Line railroad as a brakeman/switchman/conductor until he retired after 43 years of dedicated service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His love for big game hunting would bring him to Canada and various places in the United States. His love for the perfect catch would take him to the Northwest Territories, Canada, and various other remote areas. He also enjoyed spending time at his hunting cabin in Fourtown. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and his brother, Tenny. Along with various numbers of elk, moose, whitetail deer, fish, and one caribou. He is survived by his daughter, Ritta; her children, Howard Daniel (Margaret) Fredrickson and her daughter Amanda (Joe) Castanon and son Greg (Annette) Olson and their daughter Katelyn (Robert) Arasin; his great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ashley, Kathryn, Aaliyah, Damion, and Isaac; and his great- great-grandchildren, Holly, Luciano and Grayson. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls from 5–8 p.m. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale – Johnson

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:. DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 25, 2003. MORTGAGOR: Steven M. Johnson...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Probate Boutain

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL. Estate of: Lawrence L. Boutain, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 29th 2022, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pennington County Justice Center, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Darwin Boutain, whose address is 36402 195th St NE, Goodridge, MN 56725 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decadent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
