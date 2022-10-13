ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Mildred Ness, 97

Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyOwV_0iXYqWlo00 Thief River Falls - Mildred “Mike” Ness, of Thief River Falls, formerly of Holt and Middle River, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Thief River Care Center, Thief River Falls, at the age of 97. Mildred “Mike” Cecelia Ness was born on November 22, 1924 in Spruce Valley Township, the daughter of Herman and Maria (Vainionpaa) Niemela. She was baptized and confirmed at the Finnish Lutheran Church in Middle River. Mike attended grade school in District #53 and graduated from Middle River High School in 1942. On April 24, 1946 Mike married Orville Ness. They lived on their farm in Excel Township where they worked together raising small grains, hay, and cattle. She also worked at Peterson Biddick, Land O’ Lakes, and did seasonal work for Robertson Farms in Argyle, and the Newfolden Locker Plant. In 1984 they moved to Middle River and in 1995 they moved to Thief River Falls where she has since resided. Orville passed away in 2015. Mike enjoyed music, dancing, crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. She was proud of her Finnish heritage and read, wrote, and spoke the Finnish language. Mike is survived by many nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews; special friend, Mary Gerardy; and her friends at the Pioneer Court. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; her parents, Herman and Maria; sisters, Saima, Siiri, Suama (Sue), Signe, Sally, and Aune; brothers, Taito (Ted), Alvar, Donald, Leonard, Wayne, and George; several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service in honor of Mike was held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Middle River, with Rev. Kevin Hackney officiating. Burial followed at the Holt Cemetery in Holt. Visitation and Prayer Service took place on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of the Red River Valley or your favorite charity. A00003B2022OT19

Comments / 0

Related
Thief River Falls Times

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale – Johnson

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:. DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 25, 2003. MORTGAGOR: Steven M. Johnson...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Probate Boutain

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL. Estate of: Lawrence L. Boutain, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 29th 2022, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pennington County Justice Center, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Darwin Boutain, whose address is 36402 195th St NE, Goodridge, MN 56725 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decadent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Thief River Falls Times

420
Followers
774
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Thief River Falls Times

 https://www.trftimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy