Mildred Ness, 97

Thief River Falls - Mildred “Mike” Ness, of Thief River Falls, formerly of Holt and Middle River, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Thief River Care Center, Thief River Falls, at the age of 97. Mildred “Mike” Cecelia Ness was born on November 22, 1924 in Spruce Valley Township, the daughter of Herman and Maria (Vainionpaa) Niemela. She was baptized and confirmed at the Finnish Lutheran Church in Middle River. Mike attended grade school in District #53 and graduated from Middle River High School in 1942. On April 24, 1946 Mike married Orville Ness. They lived on their farm in Excel Township where they worked together raising small grains, hay, and cattle. She also worked at Peterson Biddick, Land O’ Lakes, and did seasonal work for Robertson Farms in Argyle, and the Newfolden Locker Plant. In 1984 they moved to Middle River and in 1995 they moved to Thief River Falls where she has since resided. Orville passed away in 2015. Mike enjoyed music, dancing, crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. She was proud of her Finnish heritage and read, wrote, and spoke the Finnish language. Mike is survived by many nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews; special friend, Mary Gerardy; and her friends at the Pioneer Court. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; her parents, Herman and Maria; sisters, Saima, Siiri, Suama (Sue), Signe, Sally, and Aune; brothers, Taito (Ted), Alvar, Donald, Leonard, Wayne, and George; several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service in honor of Mike was held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Middle River, with Rev. Kevin Hackney officiating. Burial followed at the Holt Cemetery in Holt. Visitation and Prayer Service took place on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of the Red River Valley or your favorite charity. A00003B2022OT19