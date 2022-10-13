Read full article on original website
Related
Man who stabbed boss said he was trying to 'protect' community, records show
A man arrested Monday and charged on suspicion of attempted murder at a Phoenix business reportedly said he attacked his supervisor because he was convinced the victim was a threat to the community, records indicate. Officers responded to a call around 8 a.m. near Buckeye Road and 75th Avenue. The calls reported a person armed with a knife at Kem Krest, an auto parts facility, according to...
Comments / 0