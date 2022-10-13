ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's 'The Black Tinder Swindler' | Episode 89

How can you not look desperate while dating? Eva and Lore’l give you their dating advice on how to get the guy. Plus, “Romance scams” happen to Black women too. Hear this woman’s story about being love bombed and scammed out of her money. Plus, did you know you could make money as a professional cuddler?

The Final Question To Undress got real.  What do you do when a friend crosses the line?

Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”

Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Episode: ‘I Was Embarassed’

N.O.R.E. is backpedaling after his Drink Champs interview with Kanye West was met with swift backlash online. In two separate interviews with NYC radio on Monday (October 17), the New York rapper and BET Hip Hop Award winner for “Best Hip-Hop Platform” apologized for the hurt he caused by allowing West to spew antisemitic rhetoric and make false claims about the 2020 death of George Floyd.
Did Kanye Find His New Muse? Meet Brazilian Model, Juliana Nalu [Photos]

Did Kanye West find love or just ANOTHER temporary muse? Brazilian model, Juliana Nalu was spotted holding hands with the Chicago rapper. According to TMZ, Ye & Juliana were on a movie date Sunday night in Hollywood. It seems as if the two have been keeping each other company for a while now as the […]
10 problematic Halloween costumes you shouldn’t wear this year

Halloween, the spookiest time of the year, is almost upon us. Watching scary movies, carving faces into pumpkins, and dressing up in elaborate costumes are just some of Halloween’s most fun traditions. But there’s another tradition that tends to rear its ugly head almost every year, and that’s really bad Halloween costumes. There’s always at least one person (celebrities included) whose Halloween costume is insensitive, problematic, and downright offensive.A quick rule of thumb: cultures are never costumes. Dressing up as someone from a specific culture, especially one that is marginalised, is a form of cultural appropriation and can even...
Megan Thee Stallion Teases ‘Stranger Things’ Cameo On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion teases 'Stranger Things' cameo on Instagram through different pictures featuring the show's logo. The post Megan Thee Stallion Teases ‘Stranger Things’ Cameo On Instagram appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
University of California, Berkeley To Offer Course On Nicki Minaj’s Impact On The Music Industry

According to the professor, the class is "interested in thinking critically about" Minaj and her "productions within the context of broader historical-social structures & hip hop feminisms." The post University of California, Berkeley To Offer Course On Nicki Minaj’s Impact On The Music Industry appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BERKELEY, CA
Drink Champs Scrubs Kanye West Episode From Their Platforms

Well, it looks like the backlash appeared to be too much to handle. Drink Champs and REVOLT decided to officially scrub the Kanye West episode from… well, everywhere. Almost immediately after the episode premiered on October 15, Revolt and, specifically, N.O.R.E. were put on blast for giving the embattled rapper/failed presidential candidate a platform to spew antisemitic and racist propaganda. West’s repetition of the long-debunked far-right viewpoint that George Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and that Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” proved to be especially damning.
Quavo & Takeoff “Nothing Changed,” Taylor Gang “Creatures” & More | Daily Visuals 10.12.22

Regardless of how many joints they’ve dropped together, seeing Quavo and Takeoff in the same scene and song without Offset still takes some getting used to as we’ve grown accustomed to seeing Migos roll together since their inception. Still, the new twosome has to get this paper and continue to drop new joints together. In […] The post Quavo & Takeoff “Nothing Changed,” Taylor Gang “Creatures” & More | Daily Visuals 10.12.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Wack 100 Doubled Down On 21 Savage Snitch Claims

Wack 100 doubled down on claims of 21 Savage being an informant after making the claims when the pair exchanged words in Clubhouse. The post Wack 100 Doubled Down On 21 Savage Snitch Claims appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
