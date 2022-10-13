Francesco Totti's ex-wife 'stole his Rolex watches' before he hid her designer handbags and took £3,500 worth of shoes in retaliation as the Roma legend heads for a court battle following their BITTER split

Italian football legend Francesco Totti is set for a bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Ilary Blasi after it was claimed that she stole his collection of Rolex watches.

Totti, who spent his whole 24-year career at Roma, scoring 307 goals in 786 games, announced he had split from Blasi in July. The pair were married for 17 years and Totti has three children with the former showgirl and TV presenter.

Last month, he claimed his marriage had broken down because Blasi did not support him following his retirement from football and when his father passed away due to Covid-19.

The 45-year-old retired from the sport in 2017 and has admitted he struggled to cope without being on the pitch.

During those challenging times, he feels his wife was not there to comfort him. Totti has also claimed Blasi cheated on him which impacted his mental health.

But it has also now been suggested in a report from Corriere della Sera that Blasi stole Totti's Rolex watches, which resulted in him hiding her handbags.

The report states that Totti accused his ex-wife of taking the watches, with the Italian admitting he did hide her handbags in retaliation and had hoped for a 'trade' ahead of their impending court date.

'What could I do? I hid her handbags, hoping we could trade,' Totti had told the Italian outlet in an interview.

Meanwhile, Totti also reportedly has several pairs of Blasi's shoes, worth up to £3,500, according to The Times.

The pair are set for their first court hearing on Friday (October 14) after their separation earlier this year with their possessions to be separated through that means.

Ahead of the hearing, Blasi had posted a video on her Instagram account where she was in front of a Rolex shop, before she winked at the camera, presumably in reaction to the allegations she faces.

Totti had previously stated in September that he had hoped their bitter split would not reach court.

'I fear that with Ilary it will end up in court. I still hope that we can reach an agreement,' he said to Corriere della Sera, as quoted by Marca.

'Now I am silent. This afternoon, it cost me six months of life. I would have preferred a thousand times to talk about football and Roma, which I always carry in my heart.'

The Italian has previously spoken about how his wife was not there for him when he needed her, which was one of the key reasons behind their split.

'I have lived through a difficult period, first because I stopped playing and then my father died due to Covid,' Totti said in the same interview.

'I also had a strong Covid (illness) for 15 days. However, my wife, when I needed her most, was not there.'

Following their break-up, there has been some speculation that Totti may have cheated on Blasi as he now has a new partner, Noemi Bocchi.

However, Totti has looked to set the record straight, stating that he found out last year that his wife had been cheating on him.

'It is not true that I was the first to betray. I said I was not going to speak and I did not, but I have read too many hoaxes in recent weeks. Some have even made my children suffer,' he continued.

'In September of last year the rumors began to reach me: "look, Ilary has another one. Indeed, more than one."

'I had never done it in twenty years, nor had she ever done it with me. But when I received warnings from different people, whom I trust, I began to suspect.

'I looked at her cell phone and I saw that there was a third person, who acted as an intermediary between Ilary and another.'

Totti has acknowledged that finding out about his wife's infidelity badly affected his mental health, and he has credited Bocchi for helping him get through this difficult period in his life.

'Here was the evidence (of the affair). The facts. And that led me to depression. I could no longer pretend that nothing was happening, but it wasn't me anymore, it was someone else. I got out thanks to Noemi,' he added.