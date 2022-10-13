ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, OH

Waterville Councilman Bruno owns home in Springfield Township, records show

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
 4 days ago

Waterville City Council member Anthony Bruno has owned a home in Springfield Township for the past year, property records show.

Voter registration rolls show that Mr. Bruno, 25, is registered to vote at 8073 Trent Lock Dr. in Waterville, a residential address in the Bridgehampton Woods neighborhood owned by his parents, Stanley and Tracey Bruno since 2004.

However, Lucas County property records show that the younger Bruno is listed as the owner of a $310,000 home at 8461 Augusta Lane in Holland in Stone Oak Country Club.  Mr. Bruno purchased the property in September, 2021, and records indicate the owner of the home received an owner-occupied tax credit for the tax year 2022. His father is listed as a secondary owner.

Both father and son appear in the Stone Oak Country Club resident directory, which was reviewed Wednesday afternoon. Neighbors told a Blade reporter Wednesday afternoon that they know Anthony Bruno as a neighbor and a resident of the Augusta Lane home.

Mr. Bruno, who declined The Blade’s request for comment, was first elected to council in 2017 when he was a finance student at the University of Toledo and was reelected in November, 2021. He currently works at J. Foster Jewelers in Maumee.

LaVera Scott, director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, said that the Board of Elections has not received any formal complaints challenging Mr. Bruno’s registration.

“After we receive that form, a hearing is held from our board, and our response would be is that person properly registered at the address they listed or not. Anything else that occurs within that entity is up to that entity,” Ms. Scott said, explaining how any potential discipline for Mr. Bruno beyond having his voter registration at 8073 Trent Lock Dr. canceled, would be subject to the discretion of the city of Waterville.

Ms. Scott noted that the board of elections has dealt with a handful of cases like this in the past, and each one is handled differently, citing one case where a challenge was thrown out because the subject’s spouse was legally registered at the listed address and the subject was then allowed to use that address too.

However, she cited a different case where the subject was registered to vote at a business address, which resulted in that registration being canceled.

“It is truly a case-by-case basis,” she said.

Waterville Mayor Timothy Pedro said that his city is a small community, and, to his knowledge, Mr. Bruno still lives in Bridgehampton Woods.

However, he reiterated that in the case a member of city council was not living in city, that would be a no-no.

“You have to live in the city to be on council,” he said.

Lucas County Republican Party Chairman G. Chris Joseph said he spoke to Mr. Bruno Thursday and that Mr. Bruno said the Augusta Lane property is an investment property he works on but does not live at.

“There are people that are trying to cause him difficulties, and I am flabbergasted that they would try to do this, just because they are trying to influence the vote on an amphitheater,” Mr. Joseph said. “If he is a resident of Waterville, it is his personal business what he does with his property.”

