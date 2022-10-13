Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: “Be joyful, always pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” We are given the demeanor for the Christian–the way Jesus would have us conduct ourselves as we go about our daily routine. We are to be joyful and thankful to God while radiating the love He shares with and for us. We are to reflect and share God’s gifts to others. We aren’t to keep them in a vacuum. No, that’s unpleasing to our Father, our Lord and Savior. So, be rid of the grim faces, the hang-dog looks, and smile, be gracious, be kind and compassionate. Amen!

