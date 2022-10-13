Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Be Joyful, Always, Always Pray Continually, Give Thanks in all Circumstances
The Scriptural passage for today is found in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: "Be joyful, always pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus." We are given the demeanor for the Christian–the way Jesus would have us conduct ourselves as we go about our daily routine. We are to be joyful and thankful to God while radiating the love He shares with and for us. We are to reflect and share God's gifts to others. We aren't to keep them in a vacuum. No, that's unpleasing to our Father, our Lord and Savior. So, be rid of the grim faces, the hang-dog looks, and smile, be gracious, be kind and compassionate. Amen!
mageenews.com
Let God Be Your Shinning Light
Walking with God can be like driving our car at night. Our headlights might not let us see everything that lies before us but they shine on enough to let us keep moving forward safely.
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some "na na" took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
mageenews.com
Agenda for October 18, 2022 City of Magee
The public is invited to the October 18, 2022 City of Magee Board of Aldermen meeting. The meeting begins at 6:00 PM. Aldermen will be available for questions before the meeting.
mageenews.com
Riley Grace Hosey Chosen SCA Homecoming Queen
Riley Grace Hosey, daughter of Dane and Rodney Hosey, was named SCA Homecoming Queen Friday night, October 14, 2022. Members of...
mageenews.com
Immediate USPS Openings, Delivering for America USPS to Host Job Fairs in Starkville and Magee, MS
Mississippi — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. We are committed to our workforce – beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.
mageenews.com
Petal teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award for building legacy of education in his hometown
JACKSON, Miss. – Petal Upper Elementary School fifth-grade math teacher Tyler Shows was surprised today with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award presented by the Milken Family Foundation at a 9:30 a.m. schoolwide assembly of cheering students, appreciative colleagues, local dignitaries and media. Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken...
mageenews.com
School Answers to Threat at Ball Game
On Friday, Oct. 14, during the Magee High School vs. Raleigh High School football game, a claim was made by a spectator who alleged to have overheard talk of a potential shooting threat.
mageenews.com
Co-Lin Inaugural CDL class completes; upcoming dates set
WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education Department facilitated Commercial Truck Driving (CDL) training at the Simpson County Center in September under the instruction of Dwight Brown. In five weeks, students completed theory and road-time requirements in preparation for their road test which is included in the cost of the class.
mageenews.com
Warning Signs of Student Loan Relief Scams
The application for the one-time federal student loan debt relief will roll out soon. But student loan scams are already on the rise.
mageenews.com
Co-Lin graduate awarded $12K USM scholarship
WESSON – I’Eaisha Trevillion of Hermanville, a 2022 Copiah-Lincoln Community College graduate, has been named a prestigious Bower Scholar, earning more than $12,000 in scholarship funds to complete her social work degree at The University of Southern Mississippi. Trevillion, along with the four other community college transfer recipients,...
mageenews.com
SCTC Health Services Students Visit Mississippi State Hospital
SCTC Health Services Students Visit Mississippi State Hospital. Students at Simpson County Technical Center recently enjoyed a visit to the Mississippi...
mageenews.com
Simpson General Hospital Reports Updates and Improvements
MENDENHALL, MS — The staff and leadership at Simpson General Hospital have worked tirelessly over the past three years to make improvements to the hospital, both in the areas of patient care and fiscal responsibility. SGH is pleased to offer details to the community on these updates. Gregg Gibbes,...
mageenews.com
Looking for a Job…a Good Job?
The Magee Post Office is hosting a job fair, Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 9:00 AM-1 PM. Employment as a Rural...
mageenews.com
SCTC Features New and Exciting Health Informatics Program
SCTC Features New and Exciting Health Informatics Program. Simpson County Technical Center (SCTC) is pleased to feature its Health Informatics program...
mageenews.com
Threat Received @ Magee High Football Game
According to local law enforcement, a threat was sent via cellphone or social media at Friday night's game, October 14, 2022. Law enforcement was informed of the threat. Magee Police Department and Simpson County Sheriffs secured the field and parking areas with several law enforcement officers.
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report Week 10/10 – 10/17, 2022
Shoplifting – 3 Possession of a Control Substance – 1 MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
mageenews.com
Canton Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Armed Carjacking
Jackson, Miss. – A Canton man was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for armed carjacking, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.
mageenews.com
RALEIGH DEFEATS TROJANS ON SENIOR NIGHT
Pregame all the senior football players, cheerleaders and band members were honored with families by their sides. One night of celebration doesn't seem enough for the countless hours these young people have spent practicing to represent their school and city. Don't forget the time that parents and families spent transporting them to practice and following them across the state. Congratulations to the seniors and their families!
