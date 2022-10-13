ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costume cruise to assist Nature’s Nursery wildlife rescue

To help Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Education raise funds for a new facility, a Costume Cruise for the Critters motorcycle ride event is planned for Sunday, organizers announced.

The benefit will begin lining up motorcycles at 9 a.m. at 7541 Dutch Rd. in Waterville with doughnuts provided. Kickstands will go up at 11 a.m. with the cruise heading 17 miles to end at the Field of Dreams Drive-In in Liberty City, Ohio. That is where Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue will greet the riders with an annual harvest festival with hot dogs provided upon arrival.

Festivities planned at the finish point are a contest for best costume, raffles, and visiting with animals.

The wildlife rescue is seeing an uptick in the need for placement of rescued animals, is running short of space, and needs a larger facility, the announcement said. The motorcycle event is donating 100 percent of the ride’s proceeds to the wildlife nursery.

To register and find out more information about the benefit, visit natures-nursery.org/events.

