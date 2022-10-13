Delta posts record $695 million profit after hiking airfares up to 30% and taking $5.4bn in government cash during COVID

Delta Air Lines revealed it earned a whopping $695 million profit for the third quarter despite having one of the most difficult summer travel seasons in history, when it struggled to keep up with resurging demand.

That demand, the airline's CEO asserted Thursday upon revealing its earnings, is expected to continue on into the fourth quarter - typically a busy one, heading into the holidays.

The upbeat earnings release - which covered a span of time that saw thousands of delays and cancellations for understaffed carriers - comes after the company hiked airfares as much as 30 percent to offset losses incurred during the pandemic.

The impressive sum serves as the all-time highest revenue performance for a quarter in Delta's history - and a bright spot for a company that saw its earnings dwindle in 2020 and 2021, when they received $5.4 billion from the federal government allowing it to stay afloat.

Profit, meanwhile, was down from the $1.5 billion the company recorded three years earlier - while the quarter's revenue came the best the company has ever seen in its history, at close to $14 billion.

Seemingly pleased with the upbeat earnings report, CEO Ed Bastian said he expected that demand would continue for the upcoming quarter, with a full recovery expected by next summer

Speaking with CNBC's Squawk Box Thursday after announcing the earnings, head executive Ed Bastian thanked his staff for delivering their 'highest revenue performance for a quarter in our history' - thanks to a resurgence in summer travel and high fares to match.

'It's going to be a very strong holiday season - Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's,' said Bastian. 'Consumers are still relatively healthy. They have deferred spending, but where they have deferred it is the acquisition of things.'

In an interview after the earnings release - which caused Delta shares to shoot up four percent before the opening bell Thursday - the CEO reiterated that optimism, assuring prospective travelers to expect a return to pre-pandemic-level accommodations before the year is out.

'Our people delivered an amazing Q3, in arguably the most difficult summer travel season on record,' the CEO told Squawk Box's Phil LeBeau.

'At the same time,' he went on, 'we delivered our all-time highest revenue performance for a quarter in our history... and we did it on only 83 percent scheduled capacity.'

Kernen also said that the quarter that demand is strong - despite an 18 percent drop in passenger traffic - while reassuring would-be fliers that the staffing woes seen over the past two and half years will soon be a thing of the past.

'Reliability is back,' the exec said. 'Our team has done the yeoman's work in terms of getting the quality of service back that customers come to expect.'

Meanwhile, the average passenger paid, on average, 23 percent more per mile than during the same months in 2019 - and often closer to 30 percent. Revenue from premium customers rose, while money from the main cabin decreased marginally.

Kernen said he expects earnings per share, currently at 79 cents, to hit $1 to $1.25 in the fourth quarter, and revenue topping a marker met in 2019 by 5 to 9 percent - a sign higher airfares will stay firm.

Kerner attributed the 'tremendous demand' to business performance to a shift of consumer dollars from goods to services.

'Consumers are prioritizing investing in themselves, experiences and services, rather than buying things,' Bastian said of the return to travel.

In Thursday's earnings release, he asserted that he sees 'no indication' that anxiety over inflation and the economy will discourage people from traveling over the holidays.

The company attributed the 'tremendous demand' to a shift of consumer dollars from goods to services, and a resurging desire to travel after two years of it being sidelined

Summer got off to a rocky start for U.S. airlines, as 2,400 flights were canceled and one in five flights was delayed over the extended July 4 holiday weekend

Despite threats from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, airlines didn't do much better until September, when kids were back in school, and the number of vacation travelers subsided.

Bastian, however, said Delta is ready for the holiday season, asserting that in the last month and a half, aside from three days where thousands of flights were impacted by Hurricane Ian, the airline has only recorded 108 cancellations.

'I'll give you a quick factoid,' Bastian told LeBeau. 'Over the last 45 days - and we can exclude the three days that Hurricane Ian impacted us; we operated over 120,000 flights on the mainline; we had a sum total of 108 cancellations.'

Atlanta-based Delta and other airlines have trimmed schedules and hired more workers to fix an understaffing problem that caused many of the flight cancellations.

The company said there is 'no indication' that anxiety over inflation and the economy will discourage people from traveling over the holidays

'We are largely done with hiring,' Bastian said. 'We are moving people out of the hiring queue and into the production queue.'

Delta's $695 million profit is below the $1.5 billion the airline reported in the same quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.

Including gains from investments and other non-core functions, the airline reported adjusted profit of $1.51 per share, two cents per share less than forecast by analysts in a FactSet survey.

Airlines use 2019 as a more reliable comparison for typical business operations because the pandemic had such an outsize effect on travel over the past three years.

The US has long-been marred by staffing issues during the pandemic that has led to thousands of flight cancelations

The carrier said Thursday that it expects its fourth-quarter revenue will be higher than the comparable figure from 2019, before the pandemic

Revenue rose to $13.98 billion, which includes $1.13 billion from Delta's refinery near Philadelphia. The total was up from $12.56 billion in the third quarter of 2019, when the refinery contributed only $6 million.

Delta received a quarterly record $1.4 billion from credit cards issued by American Express. The airline expects to reap $5.5 billion from the cards this year.

On the cost side, the airline spent $3.3 billion on fuel and related taxes, up 48% from the same quarter in 2019. Delta paid an average of $3.53 a gallon - it was $1.96 three years ago.

Spending on labor rose 2% over 2019, to $3.05 billion.

Revenue was trimmed by $35 million in September due to flight cancellations from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on September 28 and it expects a similar storm-related hit in the fourth quarter.

Delta executives will speak about the quarterly performance with industry analysts later Thursday.

The rise in air travel came as thousands of flights were cancelled and delayed over the summer as airlines contend with staffing issues and poor weather