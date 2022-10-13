The body of missing toddler Quinton Simon is believed to be buried in a landfill, police have said. Local police and the FBI announced the grim development at a news conference on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after 20-month-old Quinton vanished on 5 October in Savannah. Officials said there is evidence to suggest the boy was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area, prompting a search that is now underway. “We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally grueling task for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff...

