BBC

Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves

The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
The Independent

Supermarket giant to launch Asda Express convenience shops

Asda has revealed plans to open its first high street convenience stores later this year under a new Asda Express brand. The supermarket giant said it will open the first two stores under the brand in Sutton Coldfield next month and Tottenham Hale in London the following month. Asda said...
The Independent

Asda to open 30 new ‘express’ stores across the UK

Asda will launch its first standalone convenience stores next month, with 30 Asda Express stores set to open in 2023. The first store will open in Sutton Coldfield on 8 November, while the second will open in London’s Tottenham Hale on 6 December. Each store will stock around 3,000...
TheStreet

Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall

If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
PYMNTS

$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores

A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Five most common symptoms of latest Covid variants to sweep the UK

Experts have listed the five most common symptoms of Covid now being reported by people in the UK who have the virus. The symptoms have changed over time with the emergence of new variants and as more people have been vaccinated. The original signs to look for were a new,...
Narcity USA

I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
TheStreet

Kroger To Buy Albertsons In $25 Billion Grocery Market Shake-Up

Kroger (KR) and Albertsons ACI agreed to a $25 billion merger deal Friday that will create the country's biggest standalone grocery chain with nearly 5,000 stores and annual revenues of more than $200 billion. Kroger said it would pay $34.10 per share for Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, a 16% premium to...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Lidl has launched a new smashed avocado range

Lidl has launched a Meadow Fresh Smashed Avocado range, available in two flavours: Smashed Avocado with Lime and Smashed Avocado with Chilli, the dips are available for 85p. The range is made from avocados which were unable to be sold whole, so is the perfect option for food waste conscious shoppers.

