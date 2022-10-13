Read full article on original website
BBC
Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves
The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
Supermarket giant to launch Asda Express convenience shops
Asda has revealed plans to open its first high street convenience stores later this year under a new Asda Express brand. The supermarket giant said it will open the first two stores under the brand in Sutton Coldfield next month and Tottenham Hale in London the following month. Asda said...
Asda will launch its first standalone convenience stores next month, with 30 Asda Express stores set to open in 2023. The first store will open in Sutton Coldfield on 8 November, while the second will open in London’s Tottenham Hale on 6 December. Each store will stock around 3,000...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
I’m a shopping expert – the self-checkout hack I use allows me to leave the store in a minute even with big hauls
SHOPPING can sometimes take up hours of the day, but one mom has found a great self-checkout hack to get out of the store in just minutes – no matter how many items she’s buying. TikTok “Momtrepreneaur” Heather Scibetta posted a video detailing the hack to her followers,...
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket Shelves
Have you ever shopped at fast food chains to get condiments? Are you someone who asks for extra sauces and dips? Did you wonder when you would see fast-food chain dressing flavors in stores?
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
Major Grocery Retailer Slashes Prices To Help Customers
The cost of groceries in America is high. It is because of rising inflation levels in the country. A retailer wants to ease the financial burden and has decided to slash prices.
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores
A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Five most common symptoms of latest Covid variants to sweep the UK
Experts have listed the five most common symptoms of Covid now being reported by people in the UK who have the virus. The symptoms have changed over time with the emergence of new variants and as more people have been vaccinated. The original signs to look for were a new,...
I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
Kroger (KR) and Albertsons ACI agreed to a $25 billion merger deal Friday that will create the country's biggest standalone grocery chain with nearly 5,000 stores and annual revenues of more than $200 billion. Kroger said it would pay $34.10 per share for Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, a 16% premium to...
Nestle pulls certain Toll House cookie dough packages from Publix and other stores due to potential plastic pieces
NESTLE is recalling cookie dough due to possible exposure of plastic pieces. This recall applies to its Nestle TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling, according to the food and beverage company. These products were sold at Publix and Kroger and made between June and September 2022.
M&S to close one in four bigger stores selling clothing and homeware
Retailer to open 104 Simply Food outlets as high street chain speeds up turnaround plan amid rising costs
U.S. grocer Kroger in talks to merge with rival Albertsons -sources
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co (KR.N) is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl has launched a new smashed avocado range
Lidl has launched a Meadow Fresh Smashed Avocado range, available in two flavours: Smashed Avocado with Lime and Smashed Avocado with Chilli, the dips are available for 85p. The range is made from avocados which were unable to be sold whole, so is the perfect option for food waste conscious shoppers.
