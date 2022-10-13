Read full article on original website
Related
Surprise as people find out what McDonald's dipping sauces are made of
A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her discovery that McDonald's sweet and sour sauce is actually made of an unexpected fruit. Taking to TikTok, the woman said: "Sweet and sour sauce, McDonald’s, am I the only one that didn’t know what fruit it’s made of until today? Have a guess, have a guess."
You can get an entire Sunday Roast on a pizza - including Yorkshire Pudding
Sourdough pizza pioneer, Franco Manca, has unveiled its Christmas menu, inspired by a traditional roast dinner. The Roast Topside of Beef Pizza is topped with tenderstem broccoli, mozzarella, taleggio cheese and a Yorkshire pudding, all on a potato base, complete with drizzle of gravy. Also joining the menu is the...
Bacon sandwich beats roast dinner to be named as Britain’s top comfort food
As the weather gets colder, Brits are more likely to cook up their favourite comfort foods than in the summer months. Baked goods like crumpets and toast made the top 20 foods list while bacon sandwiches stole the top slot. Whether you have a butty, a cob, a roll, or...
Nine ways to help prepare your pet for fireworks season – and what to do during displays
Bonfire night and Diwali are just weeks away, and with them comes the probability of fireworks. For a lot of people, marvelling at the incredible night-time displays are a major highlight of the colder months - what can be better than wrapping up warm and heading out to watch a spectacular colourful explosion in the sky? But for those with nervous pets, it can actually be a complete nightmare.
Scope charity launches Christmas cards and calendars specially designed by disabled artists
Disability equality charity Scope has launched a range of products for the upcoming festive season. A variety of Christmas cards, as well as a calendar, are found in the Artists Collection at Scope’s online shop, and can be picked up for between £3.99 and £4.99. This comes...
Circus night at fairground with fire breathers, stilt walkers and contortionists
This Halloween, Fairgame – the world’s first immersive fairground – is bringing thrills with added chills in collaboration with Beavertown and Glenmorangie X. Fairgame’s Circus Freaks party marks the brand’s first ticketed event since its launch earlier this month. For one night only, the clowns...
Six cheap and cheerful things to do this autumn in time for October half-term
Finding joy in the small things could well lift spirits during the cooler autumn months, as the nights draw in faster than you can say: "I can't believe it's pitch black outside." Sometimes all that is needed is that small spark of happiness to take our mind off things and help us appreciate the simplicity and beauty of life.
Mum won't buy Christmas presents to save £1k and kids will get second-hand gifts
A mum says she will save thousands of pounds this Christmas by refusing to buy people presents, and only giving second-hand gifts to her children. Heidi Ondrak, 51, from Plymouth, used to splash out over £1,000 during the festive period but this year, as the cost of living crisis rages on, has decided to ditch the shopping altogether.
Aldi shopper refuses to buy steak bake ever again after finding 'stone' inside one
An Aldi shopper says she will never buy another steak bake from the budget supermarket chain again after finding what she thought was a stone inside one while she was eating it. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous but is from Grimsby, said she was "genuinely shocked" when she chomped down on a small "pebble" in the meaty baked slice and initially thought she may have broken her tooth.
Waitrose bringing back free coffee for loyalty card holders
Waitrose is reportedly preparing to bring back its free coffees for members of its loyalty card scheme. The free hot drinks for MyWaitrose members was paused in June 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The chain has now revealed the beverage deal is making a comeback next month. The Daily Mail...
Lidl has launched a new smashed avocado range
Lidl has launched a Meadow Fresh Smashed Avocado range, available in two flavours: Smashed Avocado with Lime and Smashed Avocado with Chilli, the dips are available for 85p. The range is made from avocados which were unable to be sold whole, so is the perfect option for food waste conscious shoppers.
Danish bakery launches adorable limited edition spook-tacular treats
Halloween is the time for tricks and treats with endless Instagrammable food and drink on offer, so Danish bakery chain Ole & Steen has launched its own limited edition spooky range. Ole & Steen has bakeries across London and from October 18 to October 31 these will be selling three...
Costa reveals its range of Christmas gifts, cups and merchandise
Costa Coffee has got Christmas wrapped up with a selection of gifts and merchandise, coinciding with the launch of Costa's limited-edition festive 2022 drink and food range. Available to purchase now across Costa Coffee stores and online :. New Gingerbread Frappé Cup - A double-walled plastic cup complete with a...
