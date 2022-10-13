Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
Kelly Clarkson do countless country covers on the Kellyoke segment of her show before, and she never fails to impress. Kelly took the stage with a special guest, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to perform Loretta Lynn’s very first #1 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”
Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together
A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
Emily Blunt is going to blow your mind in Prime Video’s new western The English
For those of us who love a well-made Western, the newly released trailer offering the first look at Prime Video’s forthcoming series The English is nothing less than two-and-a-half minutes of sheer, utter bliss. “I’ll tell you a story,” Emily Blunt’s aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, says at the...
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Boss Reveals What Would’ve Happened Next After Series Finale
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chesapeake Shores series finale “All or Nothing at All.”]. Chesapeake Shores has fittingly gone out on a happy note, as we expected from a Hallmark series. A quick recap of where the finale left everyone: Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan...
The Watcher ending explained: Breaking down that twisty, spine-tingling finale
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. If you know the real-life story of The Watcher, you know that the case of uncovering the identity of the stalker who sent anonymous, threatening letters to a wealthy New Jersey family remains unsolved. Ryan Murphy's Netflix series inspired by the shocking ordeal offers some form of unsettling closure — albeit as an entirely fictional concoction — to the terrifying story, but more so for the psyche of the characters involved versus definitive justice for the heinous acts committed against them.
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok. With the international “Got Talent" TV series, “American Idol” and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.
‘Magpie Murders’ and More ‘Masterpiece Mystery,’ ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ Semifinal, Megan Thee Stallion Rides Into ‘SNL,’ Succession Drama on ‘Dragon’
Solve a whodunit within a whodunit in the clever Magpie Murders, part of an all-new Masterpiece Mystery! Sunday lineup including Season 2 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke and Nicola Walker as Annika. ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy presents its first semifinal match. Megan Thee Stallion does double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Who will inherit the Iron Throne as royal intrigue intensifies in HBO’s House of the Dragon?
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Every Actor to Play Taylor Hayes
Does Krista Allen compare to the other famous soap actors who have portrayed Taylor Hayes on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'?
Scale of Wycombe Film Studio plan revealed as images of proposed development are released
Plans for a new film studio in Buckinghamshire have been unveiled. Stage Fifty, who hope to transform a 26-acre site in the county, has released artist's impressions of how the new development could look. The proposals for land at Wycombe Air Park in Booker have now been formally submitted for...
Glass Onion review: A crystal-Klear banger that’s too good for Netflix
Glass Onion, Rian Johnson’s uproarious, dazzling Netflix sequel to Knives Out, is a triumph and tragedy; no movie this good should be confined to the cell of a streaming platform. The out-of-nowhere whodunnit franchise is two-for-two. Knives Out, an eat-the-rich banger with one of the strongest ensembles of the...
Book Review: Fairy Tale by Stephen King
Stephen King is known primarily for writing horror, but I also enjoy his fantasy stories. King says Fairy Tale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is classic Stephen King, with a true teen hero exploring a parallel world.
Sky TV packages, prices and channels
Sky TV has a dizzying array of packages and pricing options, so we've taken a deep dive.
Graveyard of 15,000 mannequins is one of Britain's creepiest attractions this Halloween
A salvage yard is set to open Britain's creepiest Halloween attraction this year, a mannequin graveyard. The cemetery will feature a sea of over 15,000 shop mannequins, all staring back at visitors. Roz Edwards, 50, a former retail consultant, first set up her business buying and restoring dummies to sell...
Death in Paradise season 12: cast, plot, and everything we know
Death in Paradise season 12 will star Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker.
