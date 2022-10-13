Superdrug freezes price of 5,000 beauty items to help shoppers hit by cost of living crisis find 'happiness and escapism'

Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Surprise as people find out what McDonald's dipping sauces are made of
A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her discovery that McDonald's sweet and sour sauce is actually made of an unexpected fruit. Taking to TikTok, the woman said: "Sweet and sour sauce, McDonald’s, am I the only one that didn’t know what fruit it’s made of until today? Have a guess, have a guess."
buckinghamshirelive.com
Scope charity launches Christmas cards and calendars specially designed by disabled artists
Disability equality charity Scope has launched a range of products for the upcoming festive season. A variety of Christmas cards, as well as a calendar, are found in the Artists Collection at Scope’s online shop, and can be picked up for between £3.99 and £4.99. This comes...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Win £100 worth of vouchers towards your big weekly food shop
How handy would £100 worth of Love2shop vouchers be for your big weekly food bill? Well, ten lucky winners could be walking away with just that - but you've got to be in it to win it!. With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to pile the pressure on our purses...
People Are Sharing The One Book That Has Stood Out To Them In All Their Years Of Reading
"It's the only book I've read in my adult years that I keep thinking about every so often, even long after finishing it."
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi shopper refuses to buy steak bake ever again after finding 'stone' inside one
An Aldi shopper says she will never buy another steak bake from the budget supermarket chain again after finding what she thought was a stone inside one while she was eating it. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous but is from Grimsby, said she was "genuinely shocked" when she chomped down on a small "pebble" in the meaty baked slice and initially thought she may have broken her tooth.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum won't buy Christmas presents to save £1k and kids will get second-hand gifts
A mum says she will save thousands of pounds this Christmas by refusing to buy people presents, and only giving second-hand gifts to her children. Heidi Ondrak, 51, from Plymouth, used to splash out over £1,000 during the festive period but this year, as the cost of living crisis rages on, has decided to ditch the shopping altogether.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dental expert reveals which chocolate is 'good for your teeth'
Chocolate is one of the nation's favourite treats - but it has a reputation for not being the healthiest of foods. The amount of sugar it contains marks it out as a cause of tooth decay, risking an unpleasant trip to the dentist. But, according to one expert, the situation...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Waitrose bringing back free coffee for loyalty card holders
Waitrose is reportedly preparing to bring back its free coffees for members of its loyalty card scheme. The free hot drinks for MyWaitrose members was paused in June 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The chain has now revealed the beverage deal is making a comeback next month. The Daily Mail...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl has launched a new smashed avocado range
Lidl has launched a Meadow Fresh Smashed Avocado range, available in two flavours: Smashed Avocado with Lime and Smashed Avocado with Chilli, the dips are available for 85p. The range is made from avocados which were unable to be sold whole, so is the perfect option for food waste conscious shoppers.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Costa reveals its range of Christmas gifts, cups and merchandise
Costa Coffee has got Christmas wrapped up with a selection of gifts and merchandise, coinciding with the launch of Costa's limited-edition festive 2022 drink and food range. Available to purchase now across Costa Coffee stores and online :. New Gingerbread Frappé Cup - A double-walled plastic cup complete with a...
Comments / 0