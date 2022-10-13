ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol police shooting – Two officers shot dead and third seriously injured after ‘ambush attack’ on Connecticut street

By Chris Bradford, Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 5 days ago

TWO police officers are dead, and a third is in critical condition after being shot while responding to a false domestic dispute.

The ambush attack occurred on Wednesday night in Bristol, Connecticut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWalT_0iXXw3iT00
Alex Hamzy, 34, was an eight-year vet on the force Credit: Connecticut State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uU744_0iXXw3iT00
Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, was a ten-year vet Credit: Connecticut State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DDvl_0iXXw3iT00
The responding officers were immediately fired upon by one of the suspects Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzCp7_0iXXw3iT00
Officers were targeted during a suspected ambush attack, according to reports Credit: NBC

Connecticut State Police responded to a bogus domestic dispute between two siblings at around 10.30pm.

When the responding officers arrived at the scene, one of the suspects, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was outside the home and immediately opened fire at police.

Three officers were struck by gunfire. One of the officers died at the scene, while a second was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The two officers have been identified as Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1Vdw_0iXXw3iT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErzFI_0iXXw3iT00

A third officer, Alex Lurato, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Nicholas was shot and killed at the scene, while his brother, Nathan, 32, was injured and taken to the hospital. His condition remains unknown.

“Preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene,” police said in a press release.

A motive has not been determined.

Demonte is survived by his wife, Laura, and two children. He and his wife were expecting a third child in the coming months. Hamzy is survived by his wife, Katie.

'LIKE A WAR ZONE'

Witness Ted Krawiec told NBC Connecticut that they heard gunshots as they were playing tennis at a park.

He said: "All we heard was sirens, and then we heard the helicopter flying around from Page Park, which is about two miles from here.

"It's scary, especially Bristol is, I mean, a peaceful town, and it's scary to hear something like this is happening here."

Neighbor Robyn Lauzon, who lives around the corner from where the shooting occurred, told the Shelton Herald that she heard about "nine to 10 gunshots".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYH1o_0iXXw3iT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jx7iU_0iXXw3iT00

"It was horrible. I heard three rounds of 9 or 10 gunshots each," Lauzon said.

"It was scary as hell. And the sirens were crazy. It was like a war zone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DajaI_0iXXw3iT00
Alex Lurato was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Credit: Connecticut State Police

