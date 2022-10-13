ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury report raises hope for Di María’s World Cup status

 5 days ago
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Argentina winger Ángel Di María will be out for “around 20 days” with an injured right hamstring, Juventus announced on Thursday, leaving hope he can return in time for the World Cup.

Juventus said tests revealed “a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh,” adding “it will take around 20 days for the player’s complete recovery.”

Di María exited Juventus’ Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday when he pulled up grasping the back of his right thigh while wincing in pain.

Argentina, one of the favorites for the World Cup in Qatar, opens on Nov. 22 against Saudi Arabia and also faces Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Di María’s injury came days after fellow Argentina international Paulo Dybala was injured while playing for Roma.

Also, Lionel Messi has a slight calf injury and was unavailable for Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

