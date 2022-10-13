ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veronica Henderson
5d ago

Lies!!! The media is actually helping the Republican party. With these lies, it's going to make more Republicans vote to make sure Baeto doesn't come close.

Roger Peacock
5d ago

lyin friggin media Abbott just showed is ahead of sissyboy Francis 17.5 points and sissyboy at8.2 tell me again how that is stepping on Abbotts heals.

Nancy G. Brundrett
5d ago

BS. No one wants a fake Mexican for Tx. Governor like Robert ORourke. It should alert Texans that the majority of donations for Beto are from OUT of STATE. .

