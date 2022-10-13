Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’
According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level
It's been two years since the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," written by Melania Trump's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was published. In that memoir, Winston Wolkoff didn't hold back from scathing details about the former First Lady. The New York Times published some key takeaways Winston Wolkoff wrote, including her alleged disdain for her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as comments she made about families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.
Watergate figure John Dean warns Trump may pull a "dictators' ploy": "There will be violence"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Faith & Freedom Coalition June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald/Getty Images) Former Watergate figure John Dean warned there will be violence as Donald Trump finds himself in increasing legal peril. Richard Nixon's former White House counsel, who was disbarred after...
FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus
Former president Donald Trump on Friday re-shared a social media post in which he was declared to be “second” only to the man Christians believe to have been the son of God. Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Mr Trump “re-truthed”...
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
Melania Trump Now Insists She’s ‘Profoundly Serious’ About Christmas
Melania Trump wants to “set the record straight” on her attitude toward Christmas, two years after she was heard in an explosive audio leak asking her former senior adviser “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” “While I was serving as first lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, insisting that the portion of the conversation edited out focused on her desire to reunite migrant children split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, months after her husband instated the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Trump wrote in her statement. Her comments come as she’s selling $35 to $45 Christmas ornaments on her website, with some of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program for children in foster care.
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
Trump once told his biracial ex-girlfriend that her intelligence came 'from her dad, the white side,' book claims
Trump told his biracial ex-girlfriend that she gets her intelligence from her "white side." The comments were made to model Kara Young after meeting her parents, according to a new book. The former president laughed at his comments while Young rebuffed the remark. Former President Donald Trump once told his...
“Open and shut”: Experts say Trump lawyer's admission just made DOJ Mar-a-Lago case a “lot stronger”
One of former President Donald Trump's lawyers refused his request in February to say that he had returned all of the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, according to The Washington Post. Trump in February asked attorney Alex Cannon to tell the National Archives and Records Administration that all of the documents...
Mary Trump believes her uncle will 'take revenge' on DeSantis if he ever returns to the Oval Office
Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat said Donald Trump could seek revenge on Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is "flourishing" by acting like the former president, Ben-Ghiat said on an episode of Mary Trump's podcast. However, Trump might try to stunt DeSantis' growing popularity by running for president again, Ben-Ghiat said. Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat believes...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday overruled the special master she appointed to review thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, shielding former President Donald Trump from addressing his claims that documents may have been "planted" or "declassified" in court. Cannon, a Trump appointee in southern Florida, issued an order extending the...
Tucker Carlson left red faced after trying to insult Fetterman on tattoos: ‘Reminders of the people we have lost’
John Fetterman fired back at Tucker Carlson’s “fake” tattoos insult as he explained that they each represent a victim killed by violent crime while he was a Pennsylvania mayor. The right-wing Fox News host had mocked Mr Fetterman’s tattoos as he tried to portray the Democratic candidate...
George Conway says Trump's piling legal issues have turned him into a 'cornered animal' that will eventually turn on the GOP
George Conway weighed in on Trump's brimming docket of legal issues. He predicted that Trump would eventually be convicted, but would also cause "real pain" to the US. "The party is finally going to realize that Trump will take them down with him," Conway said. George Conway, a prominent lawyer...
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
