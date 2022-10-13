ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
The List

The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level

It's been two years since the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," written by Melania Trump's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was published. In that memoir, Winston Wolkoff didn't hold back from scathing details about the former First Lady. The New York Times published some key takeaways Winston Wolkoff wrote, including her alleged disdain for her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as comments she made about families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed

Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
TheDailyBeast

Melania Trump Now Insists She’s ‘Profoundly Serious’ About Christmas

Melania Trump wants to “set the record straight” on her attitude toward Christmas, two years after she was heard in an explosive audio leak asking her former senior adviser “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” “While I was serving as first lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, insisting that the portion of the conversation edited out focused on her desire to reunite migrant children split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, months after her husband instated the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Trump wrote in her statement. Her comments come as she’s selling $35 to $45 Christmas ornaments on her website, with some of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program for children in foster care.
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
