ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Jurors on Thursday recommended life in prison without parole for Nikolas Cruz , who pleaded guilty to carrying out the Valentine's Day 2018 murders at Marjory Stone Douglas High School in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A41Mf_0iXXYoZ100
A jury on Thursday recommended that Nikolas Cruz serve life in prison without parole for the Feb. 14, 2018, mass killing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Pool Photo by Amy Beth Bennett/EPA-EFE

Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make a final ruling on the sentence for Cruz, 24, following a hearing on Nov. 1.

On Thursday, jurors found Cruz was guilty of aggravating factors that warranted a possible death sentence but said that they did not outweigh the mitigating factors. A unanimous decision would have been required to issue a death sentence under Florida law.

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjory Stone Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The defense abruptly rested their case Sept. 14. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer lambasted them for "the most uncalled for, unprofessional way to try a case."

The jury's sentencing verdicts for all 17 people killed by Cruz were read during a livestream from the Florida courtroom Thursday.

Prosecutors for weeks told the jurors how Cruz came to the school armed with a rifle and killed 17 people. They called Cruz "cold, calculative, manipulative and deadly."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Parkland juror: we didn't let down the families. Florida law did.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the jurors in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter said things got ugly in the jury room during deliberations. Melody Vanoy said she was one of three jurors who voted to give the shooter in life in prison rather than the death penalty.
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CBS Miami

TIMELINE: Nikolas Cruz case

MIAMI - On February 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The events that happened that day, lead to becoming the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Here is a timeline of the Nikolas Cruz story: Feb. 14, 2018: Cruz opened fire, using an AR-15 rifle, killing a total of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 17 more people were injured. February 15, 2018: Nikolas Cruz appears in court for the first time for his arrangement hearing. March 2018: Prosecutors seeked the death penalty in the case of...
MIAMI, FL
AFP

Jury deliberates death penalty for Florida school shooter

A jury began deliberations on Wednesday over the fate of Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. On February 14, 2018, the then-19-year-old Cruz walked into school carrying a high-powered semiautomatic rifle.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman

It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Victims of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school massacre

A jury has recommended a sentence of life without parole for the attacker in the 2018 shooting massacre that left 17 people dead at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Here are the victims: ALYSSA ALHADEFF, 14 Alyssa excelled in math and Spanish, was a gifted writer and captain of her soccer team. She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, according to her family. Her mother, Lori, was elected to the Broward County school board nine months after the shooting on a platform to improve campus security. SCOTT BEIGEL, 35
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning. Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.As a matter of station policy, CBS 4 does not name suspects who are minors, unless they have been charged as adults.  The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning. He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home on August 28th and stealing their Mercedes, while the homeowners slept.Investigators say he was the one...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested

MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County.  Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday.  Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding.  "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Feds: Weston couple ran ‘elaborate’ $6.4M Ponzi scheme

WESTON, Fla. – Federal prosecutors have charged a Weston couple with conspiring to commit wire fraud after authorities accused them of funneling more than $6 million into a Ponzi scheme. Fifty-six-year-old David Varrone and his wife, Sherry, ran a company called The Credit Engineers Inc. and used it to...
WESTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Active Investigation Shuts Down Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs

Police blocked off the Sawgrass Expressway Thursday in Coral Springs due to an "active investigation." Both directions of the Sawgrass Expressway were shut down from US-441 to Coral Ridge Drive. Police opened both directions shortly after. Police did not specify what they were investigating. Further details were not available.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
463K+
Followers
66K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy