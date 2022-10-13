ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

texags.com

Press Conference: Kuhn & Guerrieri preview week of action ahead

Texas A&M volleyball and soccer are both back in action this week as the Aggies continue Southeastern Conference play. On Monday, both Bird Kuhn and G Guerrieri addressed the media to discuss their respective programs and their upcoming matchups.

