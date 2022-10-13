Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Hudson Reportedly Uses This Serum in Her Skincare Routine
In a TikTok, Kate Hudson revealed her daily skincare routine, including this Biossance serum to help promote a youthful complexion — details
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Makeup Brands For Women Over 50
While aging is both an inevitable and beautiful thing, one great way to highlight your features over 50 is revamping your beauty routine, and the tools you use. We checked in with a professional makeup artist and expert for her favorite affordable and quality brands, tools and products— including contour sticks, lipsticks, eyeshadows and more— to use on mature skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder, and find which brands and products can best highlight your skin (after all hitting the big 5-0 is an accomplishment to celebrate!)
Singer Mikaben Dead at 41 After Collapsing During Performance in Paris
Haitians around the world are paying tribute to singer Mikaben after his sudden death. The acclaimed artist, whose real name was Michael Benjamin, died after collapsing on stage while exiting his performance in Paris on Oct. 15. He was 41. Shocked fans shared videos of the moment Mikaben collapsed on...
Janelle Monáe's Fabulous Red Gown Is a Must-See at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere
Watch: Janelle Monae SHINES in Futuristic Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2022. Janelle Monáe was an electric lady in London. The "Pynk" singer made a dramatic entrance with her red hot look at the BFI London Film Festival for the Oct. 16 premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—in which she stars alongside Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.
Is Andy Cohen Ready to Welcome Baby No. 3? He Says…
This weekend, the Bravo star hosted several events at BravoCon 2022, including a few tapings of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was joined by a special guest: His daughter Lucy. On Oct. 15, he shared an Instagram photo of himself with the 5-month-old on the makeshift set of his talk show, writing, "Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!"
Watch Bruce Willis Enjoy His "Magic" Summer With Wife and Daughters in Heartwarming Family Video
Watch: Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle. Summer may be over, but the magic of the season lives on. In an ultra-sweet video shared to Instagram, Emma Heming Willis shared a montage of family moments featuring husband Bruce Willis and their two young daughters, Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8.
Sarah Hyland and Husband Wells Adams Celebrate Their 5-Year Dating Anniversary
Five years down, a lifetime to go. Two months after tying the knot, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated a milestone dating anniversary. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a sweet throwback pic from their wedding day which showed them kissing at sunset. "5 years of I love...
Bravo Announces Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan's Simple Life-Style Spin-Off
Watch: Sonja Morgan Surprising Andy Cohen at GLAAD Media Awards. Bravo fans, we've got some Crappie news. On Oct. 15, the network officially announced plans for Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, starring Real Housewives of New York City fan favorites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. Premiering in...
Drew Barrymore Had This Reaction to The Drew Barrymore Show Being Featured on The Simpsons
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. This news will make you say, "D'oh!" Drew Barrymore has shared an adorable reaction video to The Drew Barrymore Show being featured on The Simpsons. The talk show host shared a behind-the-scenes video from her recording her appearance, revealing—as she heads into the recording booth—that she's shooting with matriarch Marge Simpson herself (Julie Kavner), who she says will also be coming on her talk show.
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After the Show, a Very Ralph Lauren Dinner to Celebrate the Brand’s West Coast Moment
“World of”—it’s an internal shorthand term used among the workforce at Ralph Lauren, some of them lifelong loyalists. It stands for all things Ralph Lauren; not just the clothing, but the all-encompassing multitudes that comprise the world of Mr. Lauren, delivered in such a way that they could have only hailed from his universe, cultivated and reinforced over the last half-century. They range from the minutia, such as a particular wattage and warmth of a lightbulb or a bit of extra starch in the dinner napkins, to the incredibly grand.
This TikTok Viral Botox Alternative Is Just $24 on Amazon For 6 More Hours
Acne healing dots, dark spots correctors and more have also been raved by beauty TikTok for their ability to provide quick results with a simple patch. Being able to plop on a product on pesky pimples, leave it on, and take it off to see it healed is ultra satisfying, and also just so easy. Now, beauty lovers have discovered Frownies Facial Patches, which addresses wrinkles—and they’ve dubbed it a Botox alternative. Listen, there’s no shame in being impatient with your skin care, especially when you see something you’re dying to correct. These thin adhesive press-ons are designed to diminish the...
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Showcase Glam Fashion Looks at Star-Studded Academy Museum Gala
UPDATE: At the Academy Museum Gala, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for their first-ever photos together. Spotted at a star-studded Hollywood celebration: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, and after that tell-all interview. Stepping out separately, the two attended 2022 Academy Museum gala Oct. 15, and in style. Selena looked...
Taylor Armstrong Reveals the "Hardest Part" of Joining Real Housewives of Orange County
Watch: Taylor Armstrong's HOTTEST RHOBH TAKE at BravoCon 2022. Taylor Armstrong is catching up on her Bravo history. Having debuted as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, Taylor is making history as the first Housewives star to switch cities by joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17. But filming alongside an already established cast requires some knowledge of the ladies' past drama, which Taylor said has been the "hardest part" of filming so far.
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Denies Tamra Judges' Claim She "Crashed" BravoCon 2022
Watch: RHOSLC Season 3: Jen Shah's Legal Battle Put on Blast. Jen Shah is always the talk of the party, even the ones she wasn't invited to. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was not among the official list of Bravolebrities appearing at BravoCon 2022 this weekend, but she still rolled up to NYC to celebrate with fans and her fellow Real Housewives co-stars. However, there's one BravoCon event The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge claimed Jen attempted to "crash" her way into.
Allure
October Skin-Care Launches Bring the Best New K-Beauty Products Stateside
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. K-beauty dominates October's new skin-care product offerings. Saturday Skin has a new acai bowl-adjacent cleanser to start your day with; Cosrx has a fresh retinol option for your p.m. complexion ritual, and Medicube finally brought one of its popular at-home skin care devices inspired by a popular Korean injectable to America. Plus, Saro de Rúe just dropped a ginseng-packed elixir in collaboration with a beauty creator Allure staffers love. And that's just about a third of the Korean skin-care products on the list below.
Brian Austin Green Shares Cute Photos of His Kids on 2nd Anniversary of Meeting Sharna Burgess
Watch: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!. Exactly two years after meeting girlfriend Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green marked the milestone day with an epic social media tribute to the Dancing With The Stars pro. "October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day,...
A Recent Statement By Patricia Field Might Explain The Real Reason Miranda Hobbes Was So Poorly Dressed
Patricia Field recently made some subtly rude comments about Cynthia Nixon. Now we are wondering, is that why Miranda Hobbes was always dressed so poorly?
Wyclef Jean Pays Tribute After Singer Mikaben's Sudden Death
Wyclef Jean is mourning the death of Haitian singer Mikaben. The three-time Grammy winner, who was also born in Haiti, paid tribute to the late artist following his sudden death during a show in France on Oct. 15. "Rest In Peace King @mikaben," he tweeted Oct. 15 alongside a video...
E! News
218K+
Followers
53K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0