BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Discount retailer Dollar General is facing more than $1.5 million in fines for safety violations at stores across the southeast. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors discovered Dollar General stores ignored federal safety standards, exposing employees to dangerous working conditions. That includes some local stores -- three Dollar General stores in Burke County were recently shut down after inspections there.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO