2 charged in Rutherford Co. overdose death
Two people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Rutherford County.
my40.tv
14 people face felony charges in retail theft investigation, over 4,000 items recovered
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After weeks of investigation, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has charged 14 suspects and recovered more than 4,000 stolen items from an area pawn shop. The thefts, which officials say started in mid-July, happened at area Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target and Sportsman’s Warehouse locations...
North Carolina man charged with 2 motorcycle thefts
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell County man was charged with stealing two motorcycles from a Marion residence. Travis Dean Wilson, 43, of Nebo, was arrested and charged with two counts of Felonious Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Marion residence on September 28 in […]
my40.tv
Haywood County woman arrested for failing to appear for federal arraignment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman indicted by a federal grand jury has been arrested. Darris Gibson Moody is facing 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to court documents, Moody failed to appear for her arraignment Friday and...
WLOS.com
Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
FOX Carolina
Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office announced that a man was recently sentenced for multiple drug trafficking charges. Officials said 39-year-old Cedric Reaves pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Trafficking in Opiates, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Trafficking in Meth. They added that he was sentenced to around 10.5 to 14 years in prison.
Dollar General faces more than $1.5M in fines for safety violations
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Discount retailer Dollar General is facing more than $1.5 million in fines for safety violations at stores across the southeast. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors discovered Dollar General stores ignored federal safety standards, exposing employees to dangerous working conditions. That includes some local stores -- three Dollar General stores in Burke County were recently shut down after inspections there.
FOX Carolina
Gaffney man sentenced for killing woman and hiding body behind his house
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Gaffney man recently pleaded guilty to a 2019 shooting that killed one person. Officials said 45-year-old Marshall D. Lee pleaded guilty today to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. According to officials,...
Armed suspects lead 115-mph chase through Hickory with baby in the car
HICKORY, N.C. — Authorities in Burke County say two men are in custody after police found guns and an infant inside a car following a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended in Hickory. According to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were first called to an...
my40.tv
'We have a huge need:' Over $1 million could go toward tackling violent crime in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote this week on accepting a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Justice to expand community violence intervention and prevention strategies. “We have a huge need," said Keynon Lake, founder of My Daddy Taught Me That (MDTMT). "We know...
Investigators looking to identify person of interest in murder case
An Upstate Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person of interest following a fatal shooting over the weekend. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference Tuesday, asking for help identifying the man.
FOX Carolina
Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
WYFF4.com
New information released after girl brings gun to school, deputies say
Deputies released new information Monday evening after an Upstate high school girl was arrested and charged with having a gun at school. Spartanburg County's 3rd District officials said earlier in the day that the student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice after a weapon was found in her vehicle.
Upstate student found with gun on campus
An Upstate student is in custody after bringing a gun on campus. Officials in Spartanburg County say, a female student arrived at the Morgan Technology Center Monday morning smelling of marijuana.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man’s homicide unsolved five years later
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones have unanswered questions after a homicide goes unsolved for five years. Gregory Drummond’s body was found on Alexander Avenue in Spartanburg on October 16, 2017. Family and friends continue to pray for justice. “It makes me feel heartbroken. A loss of words...
Sisters plead for answers after brother killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
Two sisters are pleading for answers after their brother was killed in a hit-and-run in Cherokee County.
Anderson County man gets prison time for p fake covid test
An Anderson County man is set to spend more than 5 years behind bars for presenting a fake covid test result in court. The State Attorney General’s Office says, 45 year old Orin J. Kemp of Pendelton pleaded guilty to a charge of Obstructing Justice.
Man stabbed to death in Oconee County
Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
my40.tv
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in North Carolina
A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
