Brevard, NC

FOX8 News

North Carolina man charged with 2 motorcycle thefts

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell County man was charged with stealing two motorcycles from a Marion residence. Travis Dean Wilson, 43, of Nebo, was arrested and charged with two counts of Felonious Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Marion residence on September 28 in […]
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office announced that a man was recently sentenced for multiple drug trafficking charges. Officials said 39-year-old Cedric Reaves pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Trafficking in Opiates, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Trafficking in Meth. They added that he was sentenced to around 10.5 to 14 years in prison.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Dollar General faces more than $1.5M in fines for safety violations

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Discount retailer Dollar General is facing more than $1.5 million in fines for safety violations at stores across the southeast. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors discovered Dollar General stores ignored federal safety standards, exposing employees to dangerous working conditions. That includes some local stores -- three Dollar General stores in Burke County were recently shut down after inspections there.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Gaffney man sentenced for killing woman and hiding body behind his house

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Gaffney man recently pleaded guilty to a 2019 shooting that killed one person. Officials said 45-year-old Marshall D. Lee pleaded guilty today to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. According to officials,...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man’s homicide unsolved five years later

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones have unanswered questions after a homicide goes unsolved for five years. Gregory Drummond’s body was found on Alexander Avenue in Spartanburg on October 16, 2017. Family and friends continue to pray for justice. “It makes me feel heartbroken. A loss of words...
SPARTANBURG, SC
106.3 WORD

Man stabbed to death in Oconee County

Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

