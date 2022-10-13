ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Social Security 2023: Cost-of-Living Adjustments Aren’t Enough To Pay Higher Costs for Seniors

By Selena Fragassi
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXYFp_0iXWo6Vr00
Goodboy Picture Company / Getty Images

After months of speculation, the Social Security Administration released the exact numbers for the 2023 cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) today. The 8.7% increase reflects the percentage of funds that will be added to recipients’ monthly benefit payouts, starting in January 2023, affecting the 66 million Americans that are part of the program.

CPI: September’s Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation Higher Than Expected After Fed Rate Hikes

Social Security: 2023 COLA to Rise 8.7% for its Biggest Gain in Four Decades

The Social Security Administration assesses these annual increases based on data from the Consumer Price Index, which tracks the rates of inflation that American consumers are paying for necessities like food, housing and utilities.

The 2023 COLA will give seniors an added benefit, on average, of $144 for individuals and $240 extra for couples filing jointly, according to Forbes.

But is that enough? Though the 2023 COLA will be the biggest adjustment to Social Security in four decades, says CBS, recalling the 11.2% increase in 1981, some senior advocates say the latest increase won’t be enough for seniors already struggling with bills to keep up with rising inflation.

For example, just looking at the latest CPI data, food is up 11.4% since this time in 2021, gasoline is up 18.2%, heating oil is up 58.1% and shelter and medical care are up 6.2% and 5.6% respectively. So a COLA of 8.7%, advocates say, just won’t cut it to cover the bills for these basic necessities every senior needs.

Retire Comfortably

There’s also the issue that some Medicare plans will be increasing in cost in 2023 — though Medicare Part B will have lower deductibles and premiums, Medicare Part A will have spikes for coinsurance, hospital stays and skilled care facility service, says CNET.

In fact, Forbes spoke to experts who say the whole COLA calculation model needs a much-needed overhaul. “The metric of inflation used to determine the COLA–the CPI-W–doesn’t accurately reflect how retirees spend their money,” says the article. “While the CPI-W considers the prices of a variety of consumer goods, including health care spending, critics say it doesn’t adequately represent the needs and spending patterns of America’s retirees.”

The article adds that some advocates are lobbying Congress to use the consumer price index for the elderly (CPI-E) to assess COLAs, since it tips the balances for things like medical spending a bit more.

The other issue, per the Forbes article, is that the COLA rate has been severely behind for years, so even though the 2023 increase seems high at 8.7%, that’s not factoring in the fact that between 2016 and 2021, the total COLAs for all years combined was only 8%, and 2016 had no increase at all. The 2022 COLA was a bit higher at 5.9%. Yet with ongoing pandemic effects and record inflation, it just may not be enough to keep up with the cost of goods as they stand now.

Retire Comfortably

A report by The Senior Citizens League released in May of this year, found that Social Security benefits lost 40% of their buying power since the year 2000. The study conducted by the group also found that while COLAs have increased the payout of benefits by 64% since 2020, expenses for seniors in that time have risen 130%.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Furthermore, a monthly amount of $1,876 would be needed “just to maintain the same level of buying power as in 2020,” the report says, but even with the projection for the 2023 adjustment, the average monthly payout for individuals is still only $1,801.

More From GOBankingRates

Retire Comfortably

About the Author

Selena Fragassi joined GOBankingRates.com in 2022, adding to her 15 years in journalism with bylines in Spin, Paste, Nylon, Popmatters, The A.V. Club, Loudwire, Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Magazine and others. She currently resides in Chicago with her rescue pets and is working on a debut historical fiction novel about WWII. She holds a degree in fiction writing from Columbia College Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0iXWo6Vr00

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in four days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in four days. The average recipient receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.
CNET

October Social Security Payments: Here's When You'll Get Your Money

Most Social Security payments for October have already gone out, with just two payment dates left. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see their increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

Social Security Schedule: When October 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

The Social Security payment schedule for October 2022 will be business as usual for most people, though recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won’t be getting a payment due to a quirk in the payment schedule. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men –...
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
204K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy