'Splatoon 3' welcomes newcomers to the genre

Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 is the perfect starter-shooter.

This is a term I just made up to describe games that ease players into the world of competitive third-person shooters.

In Splatoon 3 , players fight each other using ink instead of bullets in a post-environmental disaster where evolved squids and octopi have replaced humans. Unlike real-world paintball, weapons include paint rollers and brushes as well as traditional paint gun, and there’s a lot more going on than just trying to shoot your opponent.

While Splatoon 3 is perfect as an introduction to the genre, it’s not a perfect game. Its opening hours have a steep learning curve when it comes to the basic game mechanics. But the highly stylized, cheerful environment was enough to make me push through until the confusing array of options sharpened into a world I could make sense of. Once it did, it was clear that Splatoon 3 understands what makes shooters fun while staying family-friendly and accessible to nearly all ages.

Not that Splatoon 3’s world wants you to make too much sense of it. Splatsville, Splatoon 3’s lively new setting, is filled with a cacophony of neon signs and billboards, with player-written graffiti splashing against its colorful backdrops. Its eye-popping visuals are a contrast to the many drab, military-themed traditional entries in the shooter genre, and its themes, structure, and characters seem designed to appeal to children.

It’s exciting that a major franchise like Splatoon welcomes children into a positive community environment, one where they can build a healthy relationship to competitive games in a setting where a lack of text or voice chat prevents them from witnessing or engaging with toxic behavior.

When players first load up the game, a short tutorial gives them the rundown on the different modes, represented by different buildings on the map or, in one case, as an old man beckoning players to follow him down a manhole.

For online play, there’s the classic Turf War mode, where players fight on teams of four to paint over the greatest amount of ground on a map. After players hit level 10, they unlock Anarchy Battles, where players can partake in one or a series of matches — with objectives like capturing the flag or moving the payload — to move up in the competitive rankings.

If players follow that old man into the sewer, they’ll be introduced to Splatoon 3’s main campaign. For people taking a break from multiplayer modes — or those entirely uninterested in them — defending Splatsville from invading octopi is a great way to experience the frenetic fun of Splatoon 3 .

There’s also Salmon Run, the continuation of a Call of Duty -like Horde mode introduced in Splatoon 2 to great popularity. In Salmon Run, players fight waves of AI-controlled salmon monsters and take the eggs they drop to the basket in the center of the map.

Calling any of these modes the “main event” would be a mistake. Every player will have their own favorite mode, a diversity of experiences made possible because Nintendo makes all modes feel equally important.

In all modes, Splatoon 3’s plethora of unlockable weapons are integral to the game’s progression: Each paint roller, brush, or rifle dramatically changes one’s playstyle, keeping Splatoon 3 fresh as players log spend more and more time in its world.

For returning Splatoon 2 players, many of the changes between the last game and the incoming title are cosmetic or quality-of-life improvements. For example, it’s finally easy to connect with online multiplayer in Splatoon 3 , although one must still bow to the Nintendo Switch’s need for friend codes to play with people you know.

Splatoon 3 also adds small gameplay changes, new maps, promises of consistent upgrades and DLC, updates to its online system, a card-playing mini-game, and a new story. Each of these are minor improvements, but they’ll add up for many veterans of the franchise. Some Splatoon 2 fans, though, will stick with the old rather than try the new.

For those on the fence about hopping on the bandwagon, there’s something to be said about joining a multi-player game shortly after release. While both earlier Splatoon entries still have active player bases, there’s nothing like the frenzied energy of an enthusiastic fanbase coming together for something they love.

Like all the best multiplayer games, many Splatoon fans come for the gameplay and stay for the community. What truly makes this game such a good “starter-shooter” is the way Splatoon 3 introduces players to what it feels like to be immersed in an online community without the toxicity that drives many would-be fans away.

Because there’s no in-game chat function, the primary method of communication with strangers is through art posts, or messages that pop up over other players’ heads when you run past them in the Splatsville hub world. These slogans range in quality, from crudely drawn sentences to high-quality fanart.

You never know what you’ll get when you hover over someone’s head. It could be a gorgeous drawing of Pikachu, a meme of Garfield saying, “Hey, Jon, I’m in Splatoon 3 ,” or, in a reference to Queen Elizabeth II’s death coinciding with the game’s launch, the statement “She would have loved Splatoon 3 .”

Because of the posts, solo players are just as much part of the game as people who play with their friends every night. Gameplay tips, reactions to real-world events, and fanart for other media populate Splatsville, showing new players both the conversations common to all shooters and the idiosyncrasies unique to the Splatoon franchise.

Splatoon 3 has great gameplay, a fun progression loop, and enough modes and unlockables to keep the game going on a long time. But it’s the sense of community — the feeling that we, the Splatoon fanbase, are all in it together — that makes the game truly stand out.

If you’ve never taken a trip to Splatsville, there’s never been a better time.

Lillian King writes about video games for The Blade. Contact her at lking@theblade.com.