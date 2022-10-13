ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Heads Up, Lafayette Compost Facility Closing for Maintenance

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXZbE_0iXW4Dhw00
LCG picture

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Compost Facility will be closing down. It won’t be closed forever, but they do need to shut down the facility for two weeks for some much indeed maintenance.

  • The LCG Dean Domingues Compost Facility is at 400 Dugas Raod.
  • The facility will be closed from Tuesday, October 18 through Friday, November 4.
  • There will be no yard waste accepted and no compost available for pick up during these dates.
  • The facility will reopen on Saturday, November 5.

Officials at the facility will be spending the time grinding up a backlog of tree limbs, leaves, etc.

Source: Heads Up, Lafayette Compost Facility Closing for Maintenance

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Never Put Your Hat on a Bed

For years people, especially here in Acadiana, have considered placing a hat on a bed to be unlucky. Throughout history, many believed it would bring everything from bad luck to death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy