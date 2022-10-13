Heads Up, Lafayette Compost Facility Closing for Maintenance

LCG picture

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Compost Facility will be closing down. It won’t be closed forever, but they do need to shut down the facility for two weeks for some much indeed maintenance.

The LCG Dean Domingues Compost Facility is at 400 Dugas Raod.

The facility will be closed from Tuesday, October 18 through Friday, November 4.

There will be no yard waste accepted and no compost available for pick up during these dates.

The facility will reopen on Saturday, November 5.

Officials at the facility will be spending the time grinding up a backlog of tree limbs, leaves, etc.