Read full article on original website
Related
Superior Carjacking Case Brings Charges For Oliver Man
The suspect in a carjacking that Superior Police responded to this summer has faced his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Circuit Court. 22-year old Carter Joshua Pionk faces felony charges related to the incident that occured on August 27. Pionk made his appearance before the judge on October 5. According...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0