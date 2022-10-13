Safe Bulkers, Inc.'s (NYSE:SB) top owners are individual investors with 30% stake, while28% is held by institutions

Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
When Will the Tricks Turn to Treats for AMC Stock?
There's some good news, and then there's some bad news for AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and its smaller rivals. The good news is that the $76.3 million that domestic multiplex operators collected in ticket sales this past weekend is the industry's strongest showing in eight weeks. The bad news?...
Should You Investigate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) At US$4.51?
While Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$5.16 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$4.16. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Yext's current trading price of US$4.51 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Yext’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Independent Co-Vice Chairman Beat Kahli Just Bought 2.5% More Shares In VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)
Potential VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Co-Vice Chairman, Beat Kahli, recently bought US$112k worth of stock, paying US$6.95 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view. VOXX International Insider Transactions...
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
Will Cost Headwinds Mar Fortune Brands' (FBHS) Q3 Earnings?
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FBHS’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 0.2% upward in the past 60 days. FBHS has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.5%.
VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT) delivers shareholders 15% return over 1 year, surging 3.9% in the last week alone
The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) share price is up 15% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 26% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
Reasons to Retain Guidewire (GWRE) Stock in Your Portfolio
Guidewire GWRE is benefiting from the higher demand for cloud-based insurance software solutions. The company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 9.2% and 11% year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 35.3% and 106.6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why MRC (MRC) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
Why First Bancorp (FBNC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):. Earnings: $942 million in Q3 vs. $473 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.86 in Q3 vs. $1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $927 million or $2.81 per share for the period.
3 funny Thematic ETFs available to investors in 2022
I'm not sure what it is with Gen Z, but the concept of a simple, good old-fashioned low-cost index ETF seems to be lost on them. Gone are the days of a simple three-fund portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Today, your average Zoomer investor is likely to have a "Fund Frankenstein"...
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in Q3 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screen
The stock market has bounced back over the last several sessions as Wall Street assesses the earnings results from the big banks that highlighted economic resilience amid mounting fears of a U.S. and global downturn. The coming weeks will feature reports from nearly every major technology stock including Microsoft and Apple, with their guidance set to have huge impacts on the market.
Transportation Stocks' Oct 20 Q3 Earnings Roster: ALK, AAL, UNP
The Zacks Transportation sector is widely diversified in nature. It houses airlines, railroads, shipping and trucking companies to name a few. Only one S&P 500 transportation company, namely Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has reported third-quarter 2022 numbers so far. Delta’s revenues of $13,975 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,157.2 million but increased more than 52% year over year on the back of high air-travel demand. The buoyant air-travel demand scenario is also evident from the total operating revenue increase of 11% from third-quarter 2019 (pre-coronavirus) levels.
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 19.90% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 30.50% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 41.99% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Here's Why Investors Should Invest in Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now
Cintas Corporation CTAS is benefiting from strength in its businesses, product portfolio, focus on operational execution and sound capital-deployment strategy. Let’s delve into the factors that make the stock a smart investment choice at the moment. Increased volumes and higher prices are aiding CTAS’ Uniform Rental and Facility Services...
