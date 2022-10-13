Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 752,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:

9 HOURS AGO