NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf markets, IHC at record peak
Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC), while the Egyptian index extended gains for a third session. Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
NASDAQ
When Will the Tricks Turn to Treats for AMC Stock?
There's some good news, and then there's some bad news for AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and its smaller rivals. The good news is that the $76.3 million that domestic multiplex operators collected in ticket sales this past weekend is the industry's strongest showing in eight weeks. The bad news?...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up as high as 4.8% this morning before cooling off by the afternoon. As of 12:37 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was still holding a 0.70% gain on the day, slightly trailing the broader market. Year to date, the stock has fallen 37%.
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in Q3 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screen
The stock market has bounced back over the last several sessions as Wall Street assesses the earnings results from the big banks that highlighted economic resilience amid mounting fears of a U.S. and global downturn. The coming weeks will feature reports from nearly every major technology stock including Microsoft and Apple, with their guidance set to have huge impacts on the market.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally. Building on Monday's broad gains, the S&P 500 led the major U.S. stock indexes higher to end the session up nearly 1%...
NASDAQ
Win Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 25 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,400-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday. The global forecast...
NASDAQ
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
NASDAQ
Why MongoDB, Okta, and Fastly Rose More Than the Markets Today
Shares of enterprise software companies MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and Fastly (NASDAQ: FAST) rose more than the market today, starting the day up in the high single digits before retreating to lower gains of 2.6%, 3.5%, and 4.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in...
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market climbs to 2-week high on peak inflation hopes
TORONTO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to its highest closing level in nearly two weeks, helped by gains for industrial and technology shares, as investors grew more hopeful that inflation pressures have peaked. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 177.16...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & TotalEnergies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
3 funny Thematic ETFs available to investors in 2022
I'm not sure what it is with Gen Z, but the concept of a simple, good old-fashioned low-cost index ETF seems to be lost on them. Gone are the days of a simple three-fund portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Today, your average Zoomer investor is likely to have a "Fund Frankenstein"...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St up as Goldman results keep optimism alive, rising yields cap gains
U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday as strong results from Goldman Sachs calmed worries of a substantial hit to profit from rising interest rates, but a rise in government bond yields pushed megacap growth stocks lower. Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday as strong results from...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive But Well Off Early Highs
(RTTNews) - Stocks have given back ground after an early rally but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. With the strong gains on the day, the major averages are extending the recovery rally seen in the previous session. After surging by more than 650 points to a nearly...
NASDAQ
Perhaps Some Good News for Bitcoin, Crypto Stocks
It’s been a trying year for bitcoin, other digital currencies, and crypto-correlated stocks, and while the near-term outlook is split between some fledgling optimism and expectations of an extension of the “crypto winter.”. Obviously, weary investors and crypto devotees would prefer to see optimism morph into tangible results...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, DOW, TSCO
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 752,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Swiss Markets Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues after the UK government's U-turn on recent fiscal measures helped lift sentiment. The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 80.05 points or 0.76% at 10,578.76, after scaling a low of 10,513.97 and...
NASDAQ
Netflix Q3 Profit Beats Street, Adds 2.4 Mln Subscribers; Stock Jumps 15%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) jumped over 15% in extended session on Tuesday after the online-video streaming giant reported third-quarter results, with earnings beating Street view. The company added over 2 million subscribers, a turnaround from two consecutive quarterly declines in 2022. Netflix gained 2.41 million subscribers globally...
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why MRC (MRC) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
