ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

William and Kate join 10th anniversary celebration for sports charity Coach Core

By Tony Jones
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at a former London 2012 venue to celebrate the 10th anniversary of a sports charity.

William and Kate travelled to the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London to take part in an event with Coach Core.

The charity aims to create the next generation of sports coaches who will themselves go on to inspire their communities.

Gymnast Max Whitlock, a six-time Olympic medallist and a Coach Core ambassador, said: “We’re helping a lot more kids involved in sport by providing good coaches, good role models and (helping) these people into full-time employment – which is incredible.“Two of the biggest problems in gymnastics – it’s the same in most sports – is space and coaches.

“Obviously Coach Core is trying to fulfil that need for more and more good quality coaches to support these children who are coming through.”

The royal couple will have the chance to meet some of the young people with whom the charity works and get a taster of the sports sessions on offer and how these can change young people’s lives.

William and Kate’s Royal Foundation launched the Coach Core programme the same year that the Olympic and Paralympic Games were staged in the capital to contribute to the legacy ideals of the events, and in response to the London riots.

Coach Core is now an independent charity which has supported more than 750 disadvantaged young people onto community sports coaching apprenticeships.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Christopher Biggins among stars wrapping Royal Albert Hall in mile-long scarf

Dame Prue Leith and Christopher Biggins were among stars who helped to wrap the Royal Albert Hall in a mile-long scarf knitted in support of a dementia charity.More than 100 volunteers aided in putting the giant scarf around the entire circumference of the concert hall in South Kensington, London, on Friday after The Lewy Body Society appealed for people from across the country to pick up their knitting needles and contribute to the project.The challenge, named #AScarfForLewy, was a way of raising awareness and symbolising the wraparound support available for those living with Lewy body dementia – a condition which...
Indy100

Michael Morpurgo launches Flying Scotsman centenary celebrations with reading

Sir Michael Morpurgo has launched the Flying Scotsman’s centenary celebrations with a reading to children at London’s King’s Cross Station.The author, 79, and his long-standing illustrator Michael Foreman collaborated with the National Railway Museum in York on a book marking the occasion.Titled The Flying Scotsman And The Best Birthday Ever, it follows young girl Iris as she longs to follow in the footsteps of her father, who is the driver of the famous train.The tale will take readers on a “captivating journey through the golden age of steam travel, paying tribute to the women who kept the railways running during...
Indy100

Camilla surrounded by Paddingtons as tributes to Queen donated to Barnardo’s

The Queen Consort is pictured surrounded by teddies in a new image released to mark the donation of more than 1,000 toy bears to the Barnardo’s children’s charity.The bears – made up of Paddingtons and other teddies – had been left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle in the wake of the Queen’s death last month.The toys have been collected, professionally cleaned and will be delivered to Barnardo’s children’s services in the coming weeks, Buckingham Palace said. 🏷️🧸Please look after this bear The Queen Consort is...
Indy100

Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes

A filmmaker turned poet has penned a book and created a children’s sustainable clothing line inspired by wild landscapes on the island of Ireland.Ciara Tinney, 39, from Co Fermanagh, formerly worked as an assistant director on hit fantasy drama Game Of Thrones.The married mother-of-three began writing her poem Wildkind in the middle of the night eight years ago as she was breastfeeding her first child Adabelle.In the intervening years, and as two more daughters arrived – Fiadh Ros and Birdie Blue, she began to illustrate the poem to create a book she hoped would inspire her children to connect with...
Indy100

Harry Styles hit in the groin during live gig

Harry Styles was randomly hit in the groin with an object in the middle of his Love on Tour concert at the United Center in Chicago.The As It Was singer was hit right in the 1D as he spoke with fans in between songs (something that is a regular part of his show) and he was discussing the weather in the Windy City when the object was suddenly launched at him.As the 28-year-old went to speak, he was interrupted when the object flew into shot and managed to whack him in the groin, causing Styles to immediately bend over in...
CHICAGO, IL
Indy100

Just Stop Oil's most controversial stunts, from stopping football games to throwing soup on a Van Gogh

They’re less than a year old as an organisation, but Just Stop Oil has already managed to become the most controversial protest group in the UK. A string of high-profile stunts and protests has made them a household name, as they continue to strive for maximum disruption in order to get their message heard.They call themselves “a coalition of groups working together to ensure the Government commits to halting new fossil-fuel licensing and production.”Its website says: “Allowing the extraction of new oil and gas resources in the UK is an obscene and genocidal policy that will kill our children and...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy