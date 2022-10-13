ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas

Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX
fortworthreport.org

Jacquet Middle School principal promises improvement as parents express frustration at consistently low academic performance

Principal Channa Barrett knew the challenge ahead of her as she took over leading Jacquet Middle School. She is Jacquet’s eighth principal in the past decade. The campus is among Fort Worth ISD’s lowest-performing schools. Attendance rates have been bad. Teachers describe the physical campus as being in disrepair, with only two working restrooms.
apr.org

Dallas follows Alabama’s lead on hiring less qualified teachers

The Dallas, Texas school system is the latest to allow teachers without certifications. The move follows Alabama administrators who hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Other states are doing likewise, Oklahoma has an "adjunct" program allows schools to hire applicants without teacher training. In Florida, military veterans without a bachelor's degree can teach for up to five years using temporary certificates. Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing tradeoffs: Is it better to hire uncertified candidates, even if they aren't fully prepared, or instruct children in classes that are crowded or led by substitutes? A Southern Regional Education Board analysis of 2019-20 data in 11 states found roughly 4% of teachers were uncertified or teaching with an emergency certification. In addition, 10% were teaching out of field, which means, for example, they may be certified to teach high school English but assigned to a middle school math class.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance Manipulation

An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school. This has led to a lawsuit against the district. Andrea Whelan has been involved in an ongoing whistleblower fight against the Dallas ISD. Dallas News reports this comes after the Dallas ISD trustees rejected her request to be reinstated. Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris sent an email to Dallas News saying:
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

See over 30 photos of Horn High School celebrating Hispanic Heritage

Mesquite ISD Parents and students gathered at Horn High School to celebrate Hispanic heritage Sunday afternoon. Several groups performed a variety of dances and pieces of music while students informed attendees about countries throughout Central America and South America.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Responders, Healthcare Hiring Events Held as Demand Increases

Numerous job fairs were held in North Texas this weekend to help fill vacant spots in schools, as well as emergency services. At the Care2Fight Health & Wellness Fair, Fort Worth ISD held a job fair to hire school nurses and other school positions. Sonya Williams, a registered nurse of 36 years, was hired on the spot.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update

From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Crime Boss Runner-Up: District 14’s Paul E. Ridley

The City of Dallas District 14 saw an increase in crime in September, averaging nearly five more complaints of law-breaking per day than in September of the previous year. A total of 1,103 crimes were reported in District 14 last month, 140 crimes more than the 963 in September of 2021. This is an average of 4.8 more crimes reported per day in September of 2022.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy