Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Related
Black, Hispanic Students In Arlington Schools Are Disproportionately Suspended: Report
Black and Hispanic students, English language learners, and students with disabilities are suspended at disproportionate rates in Arlington Public Schools, according to a report from the Office of Student Climate and Culture presented to the school board on Thursday. The new data, which cover the 2021-2022 school year, continue a...
‘Raise Craze’: McKinney ISD elementary school students fundraise more than $23,000 in school
Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo finished the show with a shout-out to the students at Caldwell Elementary, the only two-way dual language campus in McKinney ISD.
New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas
Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
fortworthreport.org
Jacquet Middle School principal promises improvement as parents express frustration at consistently low academic performance
Principal Channa Barrett knew the challenge ahead of her as she took over leading Jacquet Middle School. She is Jacquet’s eighth principal in the past decade. The campus is among Fort Worth ISD’s lowest-performing schools. Attendance rates have been bad. Teachers describe the physical campus as being in disrepair, with only two working restrooms.
apr.org
Dallas follows Alabama’s lead on hiring less qualified teachers
The Dallas, Texas school system is the latest to allow teachers without certifications. The move follows Alabama administrators who hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Other states are doing likewise, Oklahoma has an "adjunct" program allows schools to hire applicants without teacher training. In Florida, military veterans without a bachelor's degree can teach for up to five years using temporary certificates. Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing tradeoffs: Is it better to hire uncertified candidates, even if they aren't fully prepared, or instruct children in classes that are crowded or led by substitutes? A Southern Regional Education Board analysis of 2019-20 data in 11 states found roughly 4% of teachers were uncertified or teaching with an emergency certification. In addition, 10% were teaching out of field, which means, for example, they may be certified to teach high school English but assigned to a middle school math class.
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance Manipulation
An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school. This has led to a lawsuit against the district. Andrea Whelan has been involved in an ongoing whistleblower fight against the Dallas ISD. Dallas News reports this comes after the Dallas ISD trustees rejected her request to be reinstated. Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris sent an email to Dallas News saying:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
starlocalmedia.com
See over 30 photos of Horn High School celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Mesquite ISD Parents and students gathered at Horn High School to celebrate Hispanic heritage Sunday afternoon. Several groups performed a variety of dances and pieces of music while students informed attendees about countries throughout Central America and South America.
Dallas Observer
Exhausted by the Pandemic, Nurses Now Face a Worsening Problem of Workplace Violence
Late one Saturday in the fall of 2020, an elderly man hospitalized with COVID-19 asked nurse Michael Bulger for a shave. He was too weak to do it himself, and the few days’ worth of stubble had grown itchy beneath his oxygen mask. With more and more new patients...
keranews.org
This Dallas Republican fights to save his seat as district and county change
The lone Republican on the Dallas County Commissioners Court, J.J. Koch, is facing a tough re-election fight against a Democrat allied with County Judge Clay Jenkins. The race for District 2 on the court has coattails from the COVID era. Last year, Koch refused to wear a mask when Jenkins...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Responders, Healthcare Hiring Events Held as Demand Increases
Numerous job fairs were held in North Texas this weekend to help fill vacant spots in schools, as well as emergency services. At the Care2Fight Health & Wellness Fair, Fort Worth ISD held a job fair to hire school nurses and other school positions. Sonya Williams, a registered nurse of 36 years, was hired on the spot.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Attorney Amber Hamilton Gregg Wins Texas A&M School of Law Community Impact Alumni Legacy Award
FORT WORTH, TX—Congratulations are in order for JL Turner Legal. Gregg was selected as the award recipient of the 2022 Texas A&M School of Law Community Impact Alumni Legacy award. She received her award alongside other impactful community leaders at the TAMU School of Law awards banquet October 1st...
Philanthropist, billionaire MacKenzie Scott gifts $3.8 million to Girlscouts of Northeast Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to the children of Dallas in a big way. The billionaire has donated $3.8 million to The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. Officials say this will help the scouts fulfill their mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who will make the world a better place.
starlocalmedia.com
Dallas resident donates $1 million to Children's Health Plano expansion
In celebration of a $1 million donation, Children’s Health in Plano held a golf tournament at Top Golf last week. The donation, made by PGA Memes CEO Travis Miller, will go toward an expansion that will help serve more patients the Plano region.
Help available for Tarrant County residents behind on utility bills
Fort Worth’s Community Action Partners group is putting on two events to help Tarrant County residents apply for grants to help them catch up on their utility bills.
starlocalmedia.com
Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update
From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
fox4news.com
Prosper high school senior continuing recovery after suffering brain bleed
DALLAS - A Prosper high school senior has spent the last couple of months in a hospital after doctors found a brain bleed. He said he was at a friend’s house when he had a horrible headache, prompting his parents to take him to the hospital. Addison Harmon has...
fox4news.com
Morningside Promise Zone: Fort Worth faith leaders address trauma in the community
Faith leaders on Fort Worth's side side are offering to help those struggling with the violence in their community. They’re creating something known as the Morningside Promise Zone. The churches are hoping to bring people together to address the trauma from crime in the Morningside community. This is the...
dallasexpress.com
Crime Boss Runner-Up: District 14’s Paul E. Ridley
The City of Dallas District 14 saw an increase in crime in September, averaging nearly five more complaints of law-breaking per day than in September of the previous year. A total of 1,103 crimes were reported in District 14 last month, 140 crimes more than the 963 in September of 2021. This is an average of 4.8 more crimes reported per day in September of 2022.
