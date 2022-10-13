ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marblehead, MA

Boston

DA Hayden drops charges in corruption case involving MBTA police officer after new evidence found

Earlier this year, a Globe report raised questions about whether Hayden’s office tried to quash a separate case involving two other Transit Police officers. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office has dropped criminal charges against an MBTA Transit Police sergeant accused of covering up the beating of a homeless man in 2018 after new information came to light, authorities said Monday. In court papers, Suffolk prosecutors said they could not continue the case against David Finnerty after Transit Police discovered a previously unknown computer record that prosecutors said showed Finnerty had not added false information to a 2018 police report on the assault.
Massachusetts State Troopers Seize Arsenal of Guns, Drugs in OUI Stop

Massachusetts State Troopers made Massachusetts a little bit safer this weekend, taking seven guns off the streets. This past Saturday Trooper Charles Buckley, assigned to the State Police-Newbury Barracks, responded to the weigh station on Route 95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. Trooper Buckley located the vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, in a corner of the darkened weigh station and approached the vehicle.
18-year-old Rhode Island man indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez

An 18-year-old Rhode Island man has been indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez. On Thursday, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Elijah Soto of Pawtucket with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence resulting in death, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of conspiring to violate the controlled substances act, one count of delivery of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine 10 grams or less, and one count of keeping and maintaining a common nuisance.
As many as 20 arrested as unions swarm Sysco plant during drivers strike

PLYMPTON -- Plympton Police said between 16 and 20 arrests were made Monday morning outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant. Truck drivers there have been on strike since October 1. Early Monday, more than 400 local and national teamster unions arrived at the facility, police said. Police allow the union workers to protest in front of leaving trucks for a couple of minutes before letting each one through. But on Monday, protesters said it got a little rowdy."Minor accident down there, it was nothing severe. At the end of the day, the officers in Plympton and the surrounding towns used common sense...
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses

“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
