Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Leaders of scheme to steal $530K in cryptocurrency to be sentenced Wednesday
A pair of 20-year-olds from Brockton and Rockport who pleaded guilty last year to stealing cryptocurrency and valuable account names from at least 10 people across the country are set to be sentenced Wednesday in Boston federal court. Eric Meiggs of Brockton and Declan Harrington of Rockport were charged in...
Three Massachusetts men indicted on illegal gambling and extortion
Three men from Massachusetts are charged in connection with illegal gambling and extortion scheme.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in “Unite the Right” rally has resigned
A Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in a troubling rally has resigned from his position as patrol officer and is no longer employed by the police force he was working for. According to Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert Rufo Jr., John Donnelly submitted a letter of...
Ex-FedEx employee from Boston gets 10 years in prison for drug offenses
A Boston man was sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing up to life in prison after selling and make several kilos of fentanyl pills
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, made using multiple pill press machines. Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S....
fallriverreporter.com
Man who violently robbed two elderly women on consecutive days sentenced to prison in Fall River court
A 44-year-old Massachusetts man who violently robbed two elderly women on consecutive days in April of 2019 was sentenced to state prison last week, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Miguel Brasil, of New Bedford, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with...
WCVB
Former mob enforcer Kevin Weeks takes the stand in wrongful conviction trial
BOSTON — Kevin Weeks, mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger's right-hand man, took the stand Monday during a wrongful conviction civil suit against the state. Weeks was called to testify by the state Attorney General's Office, which is defending the state in the civil lawsuit filed by Fred Weichel. Weichel...
WMUR.com
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to block witnesses from testifying
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a missing Manchester girl who is now presumed dead is about to go on trial on unrelated weapons charges that could keep him in prison well into his 70s if convicted. Adam Montgomery's lawyers have filed new motions trying to keep certain witnesses...
DA Hayden drops charges in corruption case involving MBTA police officer after new evidence found
Earlier this year, a Globe report raised questions about whether Hayden’s office tried to quash a separate case involving two other Transit Police officers. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office has dropped criminal charges against an MBTA Transit Police sergeant accused of covering up the beating of a homeless man in 2018 after new information came to light, authorities said Monday. In court papers, Suffolk prosecutors said they could not continue the case against David Finnerty after Transit Police discovered a previously unknown computer record that prosecutors said showed Finnerty had not added false information to a 2018 police report on the assault.
Massachusetts State Troopers Seize Arsenal of Guns, Drugs in OUI Stop
Massachusetts State Troopers made Massachusetts a little bit safer this weekend, taking seven guns off the streets. This past Saturday Trooper Charles Buckley, assigned to the State Police-Newbury Barracks, responded to the weigh station on Route 95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. Trooper Buckley located the vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, in a corner of the darkened weigh station and approached the vehicle.
theeastcountygazette.com
B-3 AND E-18 Drug Control Units Carry Out A Search Warrant And Arrest A Man For Drug-Related Offences
Boston Officers from the B-3 Drug Control Unit (DCU) and the E-18 DCU’ execute search warrants and arrest Vincent Brown, 57, of Dorchester. On drug charges on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Police officers applied for and were granted search warrants in Dorchester District Court following an investigation. Officers seized...
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Rhode Island man indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez
An 18-year-old Rhode Island man has been indicted for the murder of 28-year-old Jovani Velez. On Thursday, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Elijah Soto of Pawtucket with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence resulting in death, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of conspiring to violate the controlled substances act, one count of delivery of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine 10 grams or less, and one count of keeping and maintaining a common nuisance.
WCVB
Police officer in Massachusetts stabbed while performing wellness check
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster police officer will be off the job for several weeks after he was stabbed while responding to a wellness check in the Massachusetts city, according to the police chief. Chief Aaron Kennedy said the attack happened at about 10:50 a.m. Monday at 124 Water...
Worcester Man Sentenced for Heroin, Fentanyl Distribution
WORCESTER - A local man was sentenced on Monday in federal court to over five years in prison on drug trafficking charges. Jector Torres, 33, of Worcester, received a sentence of 63 months in prison after pleading guilty on June 7 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.
As many as 20 arrested as unions swarm Sysco plant during drivers strike
PLYMPTON -- Plympton Police said between 16 and 20 arrests were made Monday morning outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant. Truck drivers there have been on strike since October 1. Early Monday, more than 400 local and national teamster unions arrived at the facility, police said. Police allow the union workers to protest in front of leaving trucks for a couple of minutes before letting each one through. But on Monday, protesters said it got a little rowdy."Minor accident down there, it was nothing severe. At the end of the day, the officers in Plympton and the surrounding towns used common sense...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
2 suspects in Cranston break-in appear in court; search continues for 3rd
Two suspects involved in a house break in Cranston faced a judge Monday morning.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Tufts Daily
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
Comments / 6