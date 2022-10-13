ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok. With the international “Got Talent" TV series, “American Idol” and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy