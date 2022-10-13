ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

What a cat-astrophe! Roofer known as the local 'cat rescuer' has to be saved from a 30ft tree by firefighters after his ladder was blown away by a gust of wind while he was trimming branches

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A father known as the local 'cat rescuer' felt like an 'idiot' when he was left clinging to a 30ft high tree and had to be rescued by firefighters - when a freak storm blew his ladder over.

John Jennings from Chester said he known in the community for saving cats from trees, but was left embarrassed when he had to be rescued himself.

The roofer was trimming branches hanging above a roof he was retiling last week when strong winds suddenly left him stranded as his ladder fell away.

The dad-of-four was left clinging to the tree 30ft in the air while his colleague darted indoors.

John, who is in his late 50s, frantically called his son John Jr, 34, for help while stuck in the tree, but he was too far away to help him down.

He says he feared the tree would fall with him on it so he quickly dialled 999 and three firefighters arrived to rescue him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoHoj_0iXUOZv700
Roofer John Jennings said he 'panicked' when he was left dangling from the tree in strong winds as he feared 'getting squashed' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3en2x1_0iXUOZv700
John with the firefighters who rescued him after he became trapped in the tree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnlWj_0iXUOZv700
The dad-of-four said he is known in the community for regularly rescuing cats, adding: 'so it's ironic that it's me being rescued, it's about time'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5ZL4_0iXUOZv700
The fire brigade raced to the garden where John was stranded - fortunately arriving to help him within just a few minutes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1BvA_0iXUOZv700
The roofer had been cutting branches away from the tree when a sudden storm blew his ladder away 

John said: 'Nothing much scares me but I panicked. I wouldn't say I was scared, I thought the tree is coming down with me on it and I'll end up with it on top of me so maybe I was scared of getting squashed.

'The tree is in next door's garden which is 15ft lower than the garden I was in so I was about 30ft high. I could have died if I'd landed on the concrete.

'It's never happened to me before in 30 years of being a roofer.

'I go and rescue cats. People will post in the local community group that their cats are stuck on a roof or in a tree and I go and get them.

'I've rescued one cat out of a tree and three cats from a roof. I've rescued the same cat from the same roof twice so it's ironic that it's me being rescued, it's about time.

'I was doing the roof and the neighbour's trees were hanging over onto the roof. It was sunny, I put my ladder up and got onto the tree.

'The trees were really in my way. I didn't have a harness on, I was cutting any branches I could reach and thought I was done. I came down and my mate pointed out two more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtUqd_0iXUOZv700
John (pictured) is known for his skills in rescuing cats from trees and roofs in his area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JhTz_0iXUOZv700
The fire brigade said they realised the sudden storm could cause issues and were on alert when John called them 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpcE4_0iXUOZv700
John was taken completely by surprise by the storm, saying: 'I was soaked to the skin and cold. I've never experienced weather like it'

'I thought what I'd done would do but because he said "what about them two?" I thought the owner of the house would notice. It's basically my mate's fault.

'I got onto the branch to reach up. I felt some big drops of rain and all of a sudden it went from sunny and calm, a few big spots of rain and a big gust of wind and hailstones.

'I was thinking "I need to hold on". I had to get further into the tree. I wasn't holding the ladder because it was calm.

'I got onto the tree and the ladder flew off, onto the gutters and smashed the gutters.

'I thought "great, the ladder is gone". I'm on the tree. I was soaked. I thought "I'm in trouble here".'

John said: 'Within three or four minutes I could hear them. They had lights and sirens on and everything.

'As soon as the fire brigade got there, the sun came out and the wind stopped.

'They got me down. I said I felt like an idiot and they said I'd done the right thing. One said he heard the wind in the fire station and said he thought they'd get calls.

'I was soaked to the skin and cold. I've never experienced weather like it. I've had storms but not so fast, you see it coming in. I've never experienced anything like it.'

Station Manager of Chester Fire Station Andy Gray said: 'We received a 999 alert that a man had become stuck in a tree because his ladder had fallen down, blown over by the wind.

'Our crew was able to help him down from the tree using a ladder. I would advise anyone who is working at height to wear an appropriate harness, tied off to the tree or other structure and, where appropriate, to tie the top of the ladder to where you are working.'

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Entire town braces to go underwater with residents told it's now TOO LATE to leave and the defence force called in to help as huge rain system smashes Australia - here's what you need to know

Another massive rain band is about to unleash on Australia's east coast with four states in the firing line, as thousands of homes are threatened by floodwaters in Victoria. The rain band will form on Monday evening, stretching from Central Australia to South Australia before moving eastwards, targeting NSW and Queensland by Wednesday and then lashing Tasmania by Friday.
Daily Mail

How did truck clock up 2,000 miles while it was at garage? Motorist is left baffled after vehicle comes back from repair centre with dents and a higher mileage

A company manager was left furious when his pick-up truck returned from being repaired with an extra 2,000 miles on the clock and hundreds of pounds of damage. Phil Chatburn’s Nissan Navara had travelled the equivalent of a journey to Istanbul or two thirds of the way to New York during an unexpected five-month spell at the garage.
Daily Mail

Tear down this wall! Flood-ravaged families' anger over barrier built to protect the Flemington Racecourse as their homes are inundated with water

A community's anger is growing over a wall built to protect an iconic Australian racecourse from floods but which they claim redirected surging water towards their homes. Residents along the Maribyrnong River in Melbourne's inner north-west have called for the bluestone wall, built around the Flemington Racecourse, to be pulled down.
Daily Mail

'This is what "production" of cheap puppies looks like': Diseased and infested dogs muster what strength they have left to welcome their rescuers in heart-breaking images from Polish puppy farm

Dozens of dogs have been found in a 'terrifyingly tragic condition' after investigators raided a 'pseudo puppy farm' in Poland following a tip off from concerned locals. Inspectors from the Animal Welfare Society were called to the squalid breeding kennels in the country's Środa Wielkopolska region, where they found diseased and staving puppies, and their mothers covered in excrement.
ohmymag.co.uk

This extremely emaciated mama dog had her puppies taken away, then dumped

Dogs feel strongly about their puppies, and it’s impossible to imagine what this new mama pup has been through after she had been separated from her furballs and dumped in the forest. The neglected pooch is currently cared for by the vets while the whereabouts of her puppies are...
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

659K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy