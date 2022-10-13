Police launch arson probe after fire destroyed footballer Jermaine Pennant's abandoned £3million home that was taken over by drugs gang and turned into cannabis factory

A fire that ripped through the former home of ex-Premier League footballer Jermaine Pennant is being treated as arson - after the property was converted into a cannabis factory when he abandoned it.

The former Arsenal and Leeds United star, 39, bought the five-bedroom mansion in 2007 when he joined Liverpool and lived there for three years before moving to Spanish side Real Zaragoza.

He then rented the home in Speke, Cheshire, for a further decade as his footballing career saw him move several times - including stints in India and Singapore before he finally retired in 2017.

But the property has stood empty since 2020 after Pennant split from his then partner model Alice Goodwin, 32.

The abandoned home, near Liverpool's John Lennon Airport, was subsequently converted into a cannabis farm and was subject to a drugs warrant earlier this year - leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old man.

But firefighters rushed to the house at around 9.55pm on Monday when a blaze broke out.

A portable pump was used to retrieve water from a nearby swimming pool, while an aerial appliance was also used to douse the roof and extinguish the 'well developed' fire.

Cheshire Police has now confirmed detectives believe the fire was started deliberately.

Detective Constable Rich Gray said he was aware that the property has 'attracted a lot of attention'.

The scene of the aftermath of the fire, showing the house with a gutted roof and a small digger within the boundaries of the property

A fire ripped through the property on Monday night, destroying much of its roof, with firefighters using an aerial platform to distinguish the blaze

Detective Constable Rich Gray, of Cheshire Police, said he was aware that the property has 'attracted a lot of attention' as he called for anyone with information to come forward

Police officers believe that the property was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported to emergency services

Smashed windows on the first floor of the property in Cheshire after emergency services rushed to battle a fire that broke out on Monday

Cheshire Police says it is treating a fire which ripped through the former Stoke City and Leeds United player's mansion as arson

A 35-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation in connection with the drugs warrant at the property in January earlier this year.

Officers received further intelligence of a cannabis farm at the same property in September but no plants were found during their search.

He added: 'We are aware that this address has attracted a lot of attention recently following the discovery of a cannabis farm in the property in September.

'A man was subsequently arrested in relation to the discovery, and he has since been passed to another force.

'We are currently in the early stages of this investigation and at this time, we believe that this fire has been started deliberately.

'Officers believe that the property was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries have been reported to us.

'As part of our investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Hale Road area between 6.30pm and 10pm and believes that they may have witnessed anything suspicious.

'The same goes for anyone with any video footage which may be relevant to the investigation.'

The scale of the latest cannabis farm was revealed on social media by an urban explorer who filmed himself wandering around the mansion.

The video posted on social media showed dozens of black bin bags full of cannabis scattered throughout the sprawling property.

Row upon row of plant pots were found inside the house when YouTubers made their way inside the empty property recently to reveal how it had been converted into a cannabis farm

The property in Speke, Cheshire, has a large driveway, but it was recently pictured overgrown with weeds after being left abandoned in 2020

The gang installed dozens of electric sockets and extension cables to power powerful lamps to encourage the growth of the plants and scattered fans throughout the house to disperse the potent aroma

A video posted on social media shows dozens of black bin bags full of cannabis scattered throughout the sprawling property in Hale, just a stone's throw from Liverpool's Speke airport

He rented the home for almost 10 years as his footballing career saw him move several times including stints in India and Singapore before he finally retired in 2017

MailOnline last week checked with the Land Registry and documents lodged at the house confirm Pennant purchased the property in March 2007

Pictured: The kitchen is almost unrecognisable as it once was before the home was left abandoned

Row upon row of plant pots are arranged in the lounge, kitchen and black and white marble lined bathroom of the property which is now completely overgrown with ivy and undergrowth.

The gang installed dozens of electric sockets and extension cables to power powerful lamps to encourage the growth of the plants and scattered fans throughout the house to disperse the potent aroma.

The footage lasts 35 minutes and the amazed pair can be heard discussing the huge extent of the cannabis farm. There is no suggestion the men broke into the property as the front door was open.

As the camera pans to the bin bags one of the men says: 'Wow, this is former footballer Jermaine Pennant's house and look at the mountains of weed everywhere. There is so much of the stuff it stinks.'

The film also pans across to the kitchen of the property where Jermaine had a fish tank enclosed in a wall and to the bathroom where there is a TV built into the brickwork.

A photograph of Pennant sipping from a McDonald's cup is also seen on the floor before the camera focuses on two giant water butts that were used for irrigating the plants.

MailOnline last week checked with the Land Registry and documents lodged at the house confirm Pennant purchased the property in March 2007 with a mortgage from Lloyds Bank.

A source said: 'Jermaine bought the house back years ago when he played for Liverpool and he lived there for about three years before he moved onto Spain where he spent a bit of time before moving back to Britain.

A portable pump was used to retrieve water from a nearby swimming pool to help tackle the fire at the mansion on Monday night

Pictured: The living room of the home looks brand new before it was left abandoned and converted into a suspected cannabis farm

Pennant pictured playing for Liverpool during the FA Community Shield match between against Chelsea at the Millennium Stadium in August 2006

One of the bedrooms in the spacious home before it was left abandoned by Pennant following the break-up of his relationship with Ms Goodwin

'Towards the end of his career he played all over England and then ended up in India and Singapore before retiring about five years ago but in all that time he never went back to the house.

'It was rented out for years and then around 2020 the tenants moved out and it's been empty ever since – some dealers moved in about a year ago and it was common knowledge it was used as a cannabis farm.'

Since retiring from football, Pennant has appeared on 2018 Celebrity Big Brother and dating show Celebs Go Dating. He has now signed up for the next series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Pennant, who helped the Potters reach the FA Cup final, split from former Keele University student Alice, the daughter of former Sentinel deputy editor Joanne Goodwin, after nine years together and nearly six years married.