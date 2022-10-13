ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Connecticut cops turn out in force to pay respects to two officers shot dead by two brothers who lured them to their deaths with fake 911 call: One officer leaves behind pregnant wife

By Ty Roush, Emma James, David Averre For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Two Connecticut cops were lured to their deaths while a third was injured by a fake domestic violence call, according to state police.

Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34, were both shot at by Nicholas Brutcher, 35, after responding to a 911 call at around 10.30pm Wednesday in Bristol.

A third officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital and underwent surgery for serious gunshot wounds, where he is currently recovering.

According to police, Brutcher and his brother, Nathan, 32, opened fire on the officers with an AR-15 once the officers arrived at the home.

They now say the preceding 911 was 'a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.'

It has not been announced who opened fire, who fired the fatal shots and how many guns were used in the encounter.

Nicholas was shot dead at the scene while Nathan was wounded and hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

It comes as dozens of cops headed to the scene to line the roads to pay their respects to the fallen officers.

Dustin DeMonte (left), 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34, were shot dead while responding to a 911 call of a domestic incident between two brothers in Connecticut 
Alec Iurato, 26, was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital and underwent surgery for serious gunshot wounds, where he is currently recovering
Two police officers have been killed and one left fighting for his life after a dispute between two brothers saw a gunman open fire in Connecticut

One witness, Danny Rodriguez, said he heard three sets of gunshots and 30 shots in total. He says he heard another woman yelling out during the shooting: 'you killed them!'

'I heard a whole war going on behind me,' Rodriguez said, according to KOCO.

According to the New York Times, Rodriguez saw a man dressed in camouflage leaving the Brutcher home with a rifle. Another man followed and attempted to restrain the camouflaged man before he was shot.

Jeltema said state troopers and detectives are still gathering evidence and the 'very complex' investigation is ongoing.

She added that it was an 'isolated incident' with 'no threat to the community' during a press conference.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould added that the deaths were as a result of 'senseless violence' which has brought the force 'sadness and grief.'

'They answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation, and that's what they did every night before that,' Gould said. 'And that's what all our officers do and will continue to do day after day.'

Police are shown investigating the Brutcher home where the officers were shot
Bristol Police officers console one another at the scene
Police officers from across Connecticut stood at the scene in Bristol where two officers were killed
Bristol police officer Harrison Pollock stands alongside a vehicle carrying one of the fallen officers
Bristol Police Officer Seth Petzing wipes his eyes as he gathers with colleagues at the scene
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen officers

Sergeant DeMonte was hired in 2012 and worked as a school resource officer, and is survived by his wife Laura and two young children Phoebe and Porter.

Gould added that the couple was expecting a third child.

'Words cannot express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning,' Gould said.

DeMonte was named the 2019 Officer of the Year and also worked as an advisor for the explorer cadet program.

A September 27 Facebook post shows DeMonte wearing a Miami Dolphins jersey and smiling alongside his wife,

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould added that the deaths were as a result of 'senseless violence' which has brought the force 'sadness and grief'
Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema confirmed that the suspect opened fire, with one officer being pronounced dead at the scene
Witnesses described hearing two sets of 12 gunshots before sirens and a helicopter descended on the area.

Officer Hamzy joined in 2014, working the patrol division and is survived by his wife Katie, parents and two sisters.

Iurato was hired in 2018, and was also assigned to the patrol division, with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen officers.

He added: 'The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers.

'This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations.'

Mourners have left several floral tributes outside of the Bristol Connecticut Police Department, which also has black bunting hung over their sign.

Nearby resident Robyn Lauzon told the Middletown Press that the shootout sounded 'like a war zone.'

The three officers were shot during an especially violent week for police in the United States which saw five others shot
Connecticut governor Ned Lamont directed flags in the city to be lowered to half-mast in the wake of the shooting, describing the incident as a 'senseless tragedy' 
'It was horrible. I heard three rounds of nine or 10 gunshots each,' she said. 'It was scary as hell — and the sirens were crazy. It was like a war zone.'

The officers were shot during an especially violent week for police in the United States.

On Tuesday night in Mississippi, Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed and several other people were injured by gunfire as she and other officers responded to a call, authorities said.

Early Wednesday, three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded at a home and a suspect was killed when a SWAT team tried to arrest a man wanted on a homicide charge, police said.

And in Decatur, Illinois, two police officers conducting a traffic stop in a central Illinois city were shot and wounded early Wednesday by a motorist who died after officers returned fire, police said.

Three SWAT officers are shot while serving 6am homicide arrest warrant in Philly

Three SWAT officers were shot while serving a murder warrant at a home in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The officers were rushed to the nearby Jefferson University hospital, along with a suspect who was shot in the head by the officers when he returned fire.

That suspect was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

The National Fraternal Order of Police, the largest police union in the country, said it was yet another example of the violence faced by America's cops.

'Please pray for the 3 Philadelphia Police SWAT officers who were shot this morning while serving a warrant.

'Reports indicate they were rushed to the hospital and are in stable condition.

'The out of control violence against the police MUST STOP!' the union said in a tweet.

SWAT officers at the hospital on Wednesday morning after their colleagues were shot while carrying out a murder warrant 

Comments / 53

tommy
5d ago

Animals! where are the parents, family and the community they were raised to be killers by those that are predisposed to crime, the parents had to have known, they are the perfect example of their race call them out show the pics of them and their family. Where is WLM ?

Reply(5)
11
Obadiah The Prophet.
3d ago

Funny how everyone conveniently avoids speaking about the shooters' race. If they were black you would hear all kinds of derogatory stuff but these boys were good, respectful, hard-working, upstanding, red blooded American men that love & respect America 🇺🇸 and law enforcement personnel. 🎶 Just some good ole boys, never meaning no harm, the best you never saw been in trouble with the law since the day they were born.🎶 #️⃣InnocentRedBloodedAmericanKillingMachines. ✨️✔️✨️ ✨️🍾✨️

Reply(2)
8
C. Vanessa
5d ago

God bless these officers, may their families some day find peace on losing their loved ones and may the other officer fully recover from his wounds. Now is cnn, msnbc doing 24/7 reporting on this horrible tragedy and crime? The surviving brother should either get the death penalty and it's enacted immediately or never be set free from prison, what devils these brothers are . Those poor wives and the children left behind.

Reply
10
 

