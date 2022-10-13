Read full article on original website
Related
China is developing AI-camouflaged ‘invisible’ missile launchers for future warfare
The launchers are for DF-17 missiles, which can allegedly breach U.S. missile defenses.
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
A US firm debuts the world's first pilot of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handler
Hyster Company, a lift truck designer and manufacturer, has unveiled what could possibly be the world's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) container handler. Powered by two 45kw hydrogen fuel cells from Nuvera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster's parent company Hyster-Yale Group, the pilot program of the industry-standard H1050-1150XD-CH container handler has begun at Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles.
China could make submarines more stealthy and powerful with classified system that reduces noise 90%
A Chinese research team claims to have created a new pump-jet propulsion system that can increase submarine thrust while minimizing obtrusive vibrations by more than 90 percent. The team created a sealant that prevents water from entering a duct without hindering the rotation of the rotor. However, the precise nature...
Take a look inside a $3 million luxury yacht that features a built-in barbecue, wet bar, and a huge engine room
The Princess F65 yacht was on display at the Southampton International Boat show in England in September.
Spectacular interiors of rediscovered Orient Express carriages revealed
Several abandoned Orient Express carriages were rediscovered back in 2015. Now they've been meticulously restored in old-meets-new style, ready to hit the rails in 2025.
World’s second richest man sells his private jet to avoid being tracked on Twitter
Over the summer, Frenchman Bernard Arnault, the co-founder of luxury goods company, Louis Vuitton, was under fire on Twitter for the excessive use of his private jet. His solution to escape the criticism was to sell his private jet and rent one instead when needed, Bloomberg reported. Billionaires like Arnault...
Elon Musk: A combination of Einstein, Tesla and Rockefeller, says former SpaceX exec
Elon Musk is a combination of Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla, and John D. Rockefeller, according to Dolly Singh, a former SpaceX executive who worked with Musk between 2008 and 2013. Singh made the comments in a BBC documentary about the world's richest person, titled The Elon Musk Show, Business Insider reported.
The future of space construction may have just been revolutionized by a new walking robot
Large construction projects in space may be one step closer to reality, thanks to a new walking space robot. Researchers have designed the E-Walker – a state-of-the-art walking robot – to take on the behemoth task of space construction. A robot prototype has already been tested here on Earth by assembling a 25m Large Aperture Space Telescope. The telescope would usually be built in space, which is the E-Walker's future duty.
NASA prepares to break the sound barrier with Lockheed Martin's X-59
With the help of NASA's QueSST mission, aeronautical innovators hope to break the sound barrier once more, but this time in a totally different fashion that could one day allow all of us to fly by air at speeds equal to or faster than any of the X-1 pilots who went supersonic.
Microsoft’s newest app Designer allows users to create art with AI-generated images
Microsoft has made a new tool to add to its roster of creator apps. Microsoft announced that it will be adding AI-generated art to its Office suite. The app, called Designer, is offered for free with Office. It functions in a similar way to other AI technological models, such as DALL-E 2 and Canva. The goal is to allow users to essentially create clip art from a concept, letting the technology generate a picture, allowing the AI to create a variety of unique designs.
These robots travel through underground pipes to help fix blockages
Some of them use sound-waves to locate an obstruction or a leak.
Curfews, quarantine, fake news, insurrection: Orhan Pamuk's Nights of Plague feels eerily prescient
Nobel prize-winning author Orhan Pamuk spent five years working on Nights of Plague, well before the onset of the current pandemic. Perhaps he foresaw history repeating itself; the political fallout from the outbreak of the bubonic plague on his make-believe island of Mingheria in 1901 resonates eerily with our world today. Whether Pamuk was intentionally writing an allegory, the audacity of the narrative action has opened him up to attack. Last year Pamuk was “under investigation” for “insulting the founder of modern Turkey and for ridiculing the Turkish flag” in the book – not the first time he has been censored....
Microsoft's $22 billion worth smart goggles reportedly failed in US Army tests
In 2021, the U.S. Army awarded a $22 billion dollar contract to Microsoft to build HoloLens-like smart goggles for its soldiers. Over a year later, the smart goggles program has been plagued with delays as well as performance issues and failed four of six elements in a test conducted by the U.S. Army, Business Insider has reported.
20 years in the making: witnessing the _Dwoort Baal Kaat_ songline's incredible return to Noongar Country
The Hopetoun Community Resource Centre is a hive of activity this sunny morning in mid-September. It is the height of the Ravensthorpe Wildflower Show, an event that attracts thousands of visitors to small agricultural towns on Western Australia’s south coast each year. Hopetoun sits on the doorstep of the Fitzgerald River National Park, an ecological wonder and one of 35 crucial Global Biodiversity Hotspots. The park is also a region of great cultural significance to the traditional custodians of the land, the south coast Noongar people. This morning’s festival patrons are about to see a cultural presentation 20 years in...
'Gut-wrenching and infuriating': why Australia is the world leader in mammal extinctions, and what to do about it
In fewer than 250 years, the ravages of colonisation have eroded the evolutionary splendour forged in this continent’s relative isolation. Australia has suffered a horrific demise of arguably the world’s most remarkable mammal assemblage, around 87% of which is found nowhere else. Being an Australian native mammal is perilous. Thirty-eight native mammal species have been driven to extinction since colonisation and possibly seven subspecies. These include: Yirratji (northern pig-footed bandicoot) Parroo (white-footed rabbit-rat) Kuluwarri (central hare-wallaby) Yallara (lesser bilby) Tjooyalpi (lesser stick-nest rat) Tjawalpa (crescent nailtail wallaby) Yoontoo (short-tailed hopping-mouse) Walilya (desert bandicoot) toolache wallaby thylacine This makes us the world leader of mammal species extinctions in...
Kayleigh McEnany slams Biden for 'licking ice cream cones' as China's military threat grows: 'Actions matter'
Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany ripped President Biden on 'Outnumbered' Tuesday for his inaction to combat the rising threat of the Chinese military.
Report: Theme park attendance was a roller coaster in 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Last year was a roller coaster ride for theme parks worldwide, with U.S. water parks approaching pre-pandemic levels and parks in China struggling with lockdowns, according to a new report. The speed of recovery was greatly influenced by the level of government restrictions, the success of vaccine rollouts and consumer confidence levels, according to the TEA/AECOM 2021 Theme Index and Museum Index: The Global Attractions Attendance Report. The annual report, which was released last Friday, usually ranks theme parks by attendance but held off on doing that in the 2021 report because of disparities in operating...
yankodesign.com
This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life
Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
6,000-year-old skull confirms legend of indigenous ‘tiny’ people in Taiwan
An international team of researchers might have proved the existence of an indigenous population of Austronesian people — whose presence was only recalled from fables and legends — from a cave in Taiwan. Archeologists from Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and Vietnam analyzed skeletons from a cave in southeastern Taiwan...
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
122K+
Followers
12K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0