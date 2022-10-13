ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A US firm debuts the world's first pilot of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handler

Hyster Company, a lift truck designer and manufacturer, has unveiled what could possibly be the world's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) container handler. Powered by two 45kw hydrogen fuel cells from Nuvera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster's parent company Hyster-Yale Group, the pilot program of the industry-standard H1050-1150XD-CH container handler has begun at Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Interesting Engineering

The future of space construction may have just been revolutionized by a new walking robot

Large construction projects in space may be one step closer to reality, thanks to a new walking space robot. Researchers have designed the E-Walker – a state-of-the-art walking robot – to take on the behemoth task of space construction. A robot prototype has already been tested here on Earth by assembling a 25m Large Aperture Space Telescope. The telescope would usually be built in space, which is the E-Walker's future duty.
Interesting Engineering

Microsoft’s newest app Designer allows users to create art with AI-generated images

Microsoft has made a new tool to add to its roster of creator apps. Microsoft announced that it will be adding AI-generated art to its Office suite. The app, called Designer, is offered for free with Office. It functions in a similar way to other AI technological models, such as DALL-E 2 and Canva. The goal is to allow users to essentially create clip art from a concept, letting the technology generate a picture, allowing the AI to create a variety of unique designs.
TheConversationAU

Curfews, quarantine, fake news, insurrection: Orhan Pamuk's Nights of Plague feels eerily prescient

Nobel prize-winning author Orhan Pamuk spent five years working on Nights of Plague, well before the onset of the current pandemic. Perhaps he foresaw history repeating itself; the political fallout from the outbreak of the bubonic plague on his make-believe island of Mingheria in 1901 resonates eerily with our world today. Whether Pamuk was intentionally writing an allegory, the audacity of the narrative action has opened him up to attack. Last year Pamuk was “under investigation” for “insulting the founder of modern Turkey and for ridiculing the Turkish flag” in the book – not the first time he has been censored....
TheConversationAU

20 years in the making: witnessing the _Dwoort Baal Kaat_ songline's incredible return to Noongar Country

The Hopetoun Community Resource Centre is a hive of activity this sunny morning in mid-September. It is the height of the Ravensthorpe Wildflower Show, an event that attracts thousands of visitors to small agricultural towns on Western Australia’s south coast each year. Hopetoun sits on the doorstep of the Fitzgerald River National Park, an ecological wonder and one of 35 crucial Global Biodiversity Hotspots. The park is also a region of great cultural significance to the traditional custodians of the land, the south coast Noongar people. This morning’s festival patrons are about to see a cultural presentation 20 years in...
TheConversationAU

'Gut-wrenching and infuriating': why Australia is the world leader in mammal extinctions, and what to do about it

In fewer than 250 years, the ravages of colonisation have eroded the evolutionary splendour forged in this continent’s relative isolation. Australia has suffered a horrific demise of arguably the world’s most remarkable mammal assemblage, around 87% of which is found nowhere else. Being an Australian native mammal is perilous. Thirty-eight native mammal species have been driven to extinction since colonisation and possibly seven subspecies. These include: Yirratji (northern pig-footed bandicoot) Parroo (white-footed rabbit-rat) Kuluwarri (central hare-wallaby) Yallara (lesser bilby) Tjooyalpi (lesser stick-nest rat) Tjawalpa (crescent nailtail wallaby) Yoontoo (short-tailed hopping-mouse) Walilya (desert bandicoot) toolache wallaby thylacine This makes us the world leader of mammal species extinctions in...
The Associated Press

Report: Theme park attendance was a roller coaster in 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Last year was a roller coaster ride for theme parks worldwide, with U.S. water parks approaching pre-pandemic levels and parks in China struggling with lockdowns, according to a new report. The speed of recovery was greatly influenced by the level of government restrictions, the success of vaccine rollouts and consumer confidence levels, according to the TEA/AECOM 2021 Theme Index and Museum Index: The Global Attractions Attendance Report. The annual report, which was released last Friday, usually ranks theme parks by attendance but held off on doing that in the 2021 report because of disparities in operating...
FLORIDA STATE
yankodesign.com

This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life

Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
122K+
Followers
12K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy