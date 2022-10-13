Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PC vs. PS5 Performance Review
Nathan Drake is the latest PlayStation star to join the migration of Sony’s catalog to PC. The Legacy of Thieves collection, which launched on PS5 last year with enhanced versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its expansion, The Lost Legacy, arrives this week on PC. With...
IGN
Hijacking of Popular Minecraft Launcher by Rogue Developer Raises Malware Fears
Members of the Minecraft community using the PolyMC custom launcher are being told to switch to a different launcher after the owner removed contributors from the project in an attempt to “reclaim” PolyMC from people who promote queer and leftist ideology online. According to a report from GamingonLinux,...
IGN
Microsoft Lays Off Hundreds of Staff
Xbox creator Microsoft has laid off hundreds of staff members across multiple departments. Sources told Insider that less than 1,000 staff were laid off across divisions thought to include Xbox, the forward-looking Microsoft Strategic Missions and Technology organisation, and the office of the Chief Technology Officer. Studio Alpha - Microsoft's...
IGN
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2022 Delayed Likely Due to Ongoing Microsoft-Activision Investigation: Report
Sony’s PlayStation Showcase this year will reportedly be delayed because of the ongoing CMA investigation regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. The event is supposedly delayed because Sony believes it may strengthen Microsoft’s arguments to the regulators. According to known industry insider Millie A, the event was set...
IGN
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions - Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Apex Legends Mobile: Champions to see what to expect, including gameplay, see Ash in action, new weapons, and more. Apex Legends Mobile: Champions event is available today, October 18, 2022.
IGN
How to Play The Sims 4 for Free on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox
If you're a fan of life simulation games, you'll be happy to hear that The Sims 4 has officially gone free to play. Although the expansion packs and DLCs will still cost money, you can download the base game for free and start playing today. If you're wondering how to...
IGN
New Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact and Pro Controllers Up for Preorder
We all love the Nintendo Switch. It’s a fantastic, versatile gaming device with a massive library of incredible games. But for some Switch owners, playing in handheld mode can be uncomfortable after a while. That’s where accessory maker Hori’s Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (see at Amazon) and Split Pad Pro come into play. These controllers slide and click onto your Nintendo Switch just like Joy-Cons, but they’re more ergonomically designed. They feel more comfortable to use, particularly for longer play sessions.
IGN
The Sims 4 - Free Base Game Launch Trailer
The Sims 4 base game is available now to all new players to download for free on PC/Mac via EA app or Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out the fun launch trailer for the simulator game!
IGN
Like a Dragon: Ishin! 15 Minutes of Night Mode Demo Gameplay
Check out this playable demo at Twitchcon San Diego 2022 of Like a Dragon: Ishin! In Night Mode which focuses on more combat encounters and boss fights.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Hero Tips: Kiriko
Learn to balance the cleansing power of Kiriko's healing with her precise and deadly Kunai with these tips to master Overwatch 2's newest Support hero. For more on Overwatch 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://in.ign.com/overwatch-2/175007/wiki/overwatch-2.
IGN
Grounded Pond Lab: Explore the Depths and Switch on All The Breakers
Now that you've found the Pond Lab, your next step in Grounded is to explore the depths and restore the Pond Lab's power. While finding the three breakers might seem like a daunting task, submerged in the pond's dark depths as you are, the breaker locations are close by the lab itself. This Grounded guide walks you through where to find each and what happens after the lights are back on.
IGN
Dead Space Remake Leak Reveals 40 Minutes of the Game; Gets an Extended Gameplay Walkthrough and a Blog Post With More Info
Dead Space Remake has just become a victim to a massive leak. When the game was announced, a showcase was held where all types of media personnel could come and check out the game. This gameplay has now been uploaded to various YouTube channels and total content posted amounts to about 40 minutes of gameplay. We were made aware about this information through a post by Dusk Golem on ResetEra.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Sasha Grey to Voice a Character in Upcoming DLC as Analysts Dissect CD Projekt Red Roadmap and More
Cyberpunk 2077's most recent update helped tie in the anime with the game. Players received a lot of the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunner anime content in the game, which included some cosmetics and a questline that joins the stories. The next update that players are looking forward to is the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, and we have just received some exciting news about it.
IGN
Grounded Pond Lab: Explore the Submerged Lab
The final stage in the Grounded Pond Lab saga involves exploring the Submerged Lab. This phase includes one tricky navigation puzzle and a handful of enemies, so make sure your health is topped up and you have a few weapons handy. This Grounded guide walks you through the final steps and takes the confusion out of deciding the right way to go.
IGN
The Battle of Polytopia - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
The Battle of Polytopia is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this turn-based 4x strategy game. A demo for the game is also available on Nintendo Switch, featuring four tribes: Xin-Xi, Imperius, Bardur, and Oumaji. In The Battle of Polytopia,...
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Save £10 on God of War Ragnarok Preorders With This Promo Code
It's not long now until God of War Ragnarok launches in the UK, and if you're looking to play the game on November 9, then I've got the perfect deal for you. Right now you can save over £10 on your God of War Ragnarok preorder at Currys, just use promo code GOW15 at checkout, and it'll knock 15% off your total order cost. That means you'll be paying just £59.49 for the new PS5 game at launch. This is a great opportunity for anyone who missed the £59.95 deal at Amazon a few months back.
IGN
Volley Pals - Announcement Trailer
Take a look at Volley Pals in this announcement trailer for the upcoming cartoon-style arcade volleyball game, featuring a local multiplayer party mode for up to four players, the ability to customize your court, and more. Volley Pals is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in Q2 2023.
IGN
172 Tiny Things That Make Super Mario Odyssey a Game for the Ages
Five years on from release and Super Mario Odyssey has truly stood the test of time. It boasts an innovative central hook, boundary-pushing art direction and worlds that reward player curiosity. It's also packed with tiny but brilliant details, including countless references to Mario’s back catalogue and Nintendo’s heritage. Here are 172 of our favourites.
IGN
Drug Dealer Simulator 2 - Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Drug Dealer Simulator 2, an upcoming open-world crime simulator game, available on PC in 2023. In this sequel, travel to the Isla Sombra, a refuge for outlaws, in the early 2000s, and learn about the origin story of Eddie, your mentor and friend from the first game.
IGN
A Plague Tale Graphics Comparison - Innocence VS Requiem (4K)
With A Plague Tale: Requiem releasing, now's the perfect time to compare Requiem with its predecessor, A Plague Tale: Innocence. Both games are running at 4K on PS5. See how Hugo and Amicia's looks have changed, as well as the differences between the swarms of rats.
Comments / 0