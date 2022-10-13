It's not long now until God of War Ragnarok launches in the UK, and if you're looking to play the game on November 9, then I've got the perfect deal for you. Right now you can save over £10 on your God of War Ragnarok preorder at Currys, just use promo code GOW15 at checkout, and it'll knock 15% off your total order cost. That means you'll be paying just £59.49 for the new PS5 game at launch. This is a great opportunity for anyone who missed the £59.95 deal at Amazon a few months back.

16 HOURS AGO