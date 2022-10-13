Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
BeanBlockz (BLUNT) the most anticipated crypto overtaking Polygon and Cosmos
2022 has been a disappointing year for crypto investors. However, a few crypto projects have shown robust growth in the last couple of months, proving that there are still dependable and worthwhile investments in the crypto sphere. BudBlockz is one such project. What is BudBlockz?. BudBlockz is a blockchain project...
cryptonewsz.com
BudBlockz Gains 20,000+ community members; Why are Saudi Shiba Inu and Tamadoge members flocking towards it?
Cryptocurrency offers many unique utilities to its users, such as decentralization, staking, passive income through liquidity farming, and anonymity while conducting transactions. Many investors have made millions through cryptocurrency investments, and you can also earn king-sized gains by identifying the right token that could explode in the future. BudBlockz is an upcoming cannabis industry-focused ecosystem that will help users to purchase products through a native cryptocurrency represented by the ticker symbol, $BLUNT.
cryptonewsz.com
Will Polygon’s DApp ecosystem growth boost MATIC price?
Now Polygon is the home of more than 53,000 decentralized applications according to the latest statistics published by the leading web three development platform, Alchemy. It has increased nearly 60% since June and more than eightfold from the beginning of this year. It is a total of DApps that have ever been developed on the main net and test net of Polygon.
cryptonewsz.com
Top 3 Crypto Coins to watch this October: Big Eyes, Litecoin, Ethereum
As we near the end of 2022, the current offerings in the cryptocurrency marketplace are as complex and varied as they have ever been. Myriad options have flooded an already crowded market. Whatever your priorities are for a currency, analyzing the unlimited potential futures of coins can be like trying...
cryptonewsz.com
NFT Marketplace Magic Eden switches to an optional royalty model
The largest NFT marketplace, Magic Eden, stated on Friday that traders are no longer required to pay artist royalties. The decision to make royalties optional was made in light of the ongoing competition among various market strategies. “After some difficult reflection and discussions with many creators, we’ve decided to move...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum (ETH) maintains its position despite facing sell-offs!
Ethereum’s attempt to shift toward a greener validation process was made completed on September 15, 2022. ETH already has a huge network which was made possible only because of its incentive focus validation usage of Proof of Work, which rewarded miners. After reaching an expansion zone, there is no...
cryptonewsz.com
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW), Polkadot (DOT), And Harmony (ONE) Holders Are Super Bullish
Retail investors are still trending towards the bullish side nowadays. Even with comparatively lower volumes, crypto coin trading reflects retail investor sentiment best as institutional investors continue to trade according to their set patterns. With inflation figures showing a steady decrease and indicators showing that the DXY (US Dollar Currency...
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto-friendly game provider SOFTSWISS partners with Barbara Bang
Barbara Bang is young yet determined to partner with the best players in the industry. A recent partnership includes Barbara Bang joining SOFTSWISS as a part of its expansion plan. The venture is yet to explore the territories of Europe and LatAm, among other regions. This partnership will make it possible now. SOFTSWISS, in return, will integrate some of the best 30+ titles into its platform. Moreover, it will leverage several benefits provided by Barbara Bang. Some of the benefits include tournament tools, free spins, in-game jackpots, buy-in bonuses, and detailed statistics, to mention a few.
cryptonewsz.com
Timeless Finance’s Bunni protocol makes Uniswap v3 liquidity composable
The tokens have encouraged integrating Uniswap liquidity into different apps. Using former staking contracts, it aims to replace bespoke contracts to incentivize Uniswap v3 liquidity. The new venture also made borrowing collateral easy by using Uniswap liquidity. This protocol has made the LP experience seamless by auto-compounding swap payments again...
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto.com supports Avalanche network upgrade
Crypto.com announces its aim to support Avalanche’s (AVAX) network upgrade by temporarily pausing all trading via the Crypto.com exchange and app. Avalanche is the smartest contract platform in the decentralized blockchain industry. On Oct 18, 2022, Avalanche will undergo a network upgrade at 16:00 UTC. On Oct 3, the upgrade, Dubbed Banff, was already activated on the Fuji testnet, but the network upgrade will take place on the 18th.
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin, and Decentraland have high chances of closing 2022 on a high note
The concept of “Metaverse” is becoming more popular among online users. The platform is quickly gaining the interest of crypto lovers, in particular, who have been quick to realize its future potential. Meme tokens like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are famous for their massive potential and funny approaches...
cryptonewsz.com
MakerDAO splits up into MetaDAOs
As in the present moment, the all-important question in the minds of all concerned is concerned with MakerDAO. The fact that there is every chance of it being actually on the verge of a major split up. In this case, MakerDao, on the whole, will be split up into several...
cryptonewsz.com
Will Cosmos sustain the recovery amid mixed market trends?
Cosmos is a blockchain communication network that helps share and transfer files through the cosmos hub. It solves the interoperability problem of different decentralized networks by enabling them to connect seamlessly to different decentralized networks. Cosmos was developed by Ethan Buchan and Jae Kwon in 2016. After the launch of...
Comments / 0