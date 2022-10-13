Barbara Bang is young yet determined to partner with the best players in the industry. A recent partnership includes Barbara Bang joining SOFTSWISS as a part of its expansion plan. The venture is yet to explore the territories of Europe and LatAm, among other regions. This partnership will make it possible now. SOFTSWISS, in return, will integrate some of the best 30+ titles into its platform. Moreover, it will leverage several benefits provided by Barbara Bang. Some of the benefits include tournament tools, free spins, in-game jackpots, buy-in bonuses, and detailed statistics, to mention a few.

