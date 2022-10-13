Manhattan’s luxury property market has pulled out of a market slump that extended for three weeks, at least for the moment, according to a report Monday from Olshan Realty. There were 24 contracts signed on high-end homes—those asking $4 million or more—in the borough during the week ending Sunday. That’s “double the previous week’s total, snapping three straight weeks of a decline in sales,” Donna Olshan, president of Olshan Realty, wrote in the report.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO