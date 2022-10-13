Read full article on original website
Marco Rubio Reneges on Parkland Promise to Raise Age Limit to Buy AR-15s
On the election debate stage Tuesday night, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) turned his back on a promise he made to Floridians after the tragic Parkland school mass shooting four years ago: to raise the age limit on AR-15 rifle purchases from 18 to 21.The proposed enhanced restriction would be an attempt to make it more difficult for young adults to buy a semiautomatic rifle that can fire bullets as fast as a person can pull the trigger—one with minimal recoil that makes it easier to continue shooting accurately.The senator revealed his change of heart Tuesday when answering a question from...
