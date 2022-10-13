ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
igbnorthamerica.com

FuboTV to immediately shut down sportsbook

Streaming provider FuboTV has announced it is to close its Fubo Gaming subsidiary and cease operations of its owned-and-operated Fubo Sportsbook with immediate effect. The decision was made following a strategic review of the business, which was launched in August after FuboTV said it could not operate its sports betting division alone in the current economic environment.
Reuters

Oil prices rise on supply woes

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.
igbnorthamerica.com

Playmaker moves into igaming affiliation with $31.2m Wedge Traffic acquisition

Toronto-listed affiliate business Playmaker Capital has acquired Wedge Traffic for $31.2m, in a move that it said should allow it to enter gaming affiliation. Playmaker will pay an initial upfront payment of $8.5m in cash and 3,694,933 Playmaker common shares, priced at CAD$0.75 per Share. There will then be a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy