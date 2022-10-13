Read full article on original website
Humless Pioneers Again with UL 9540 Cert for Universal 6kW System
30 Percent U.S. Federal Tax Break Available for Standalone Energy Storage System (ESS) or with Solar. LINDON, Utah—October 18, 2022—Humless, the first to introduce the U.S. to AC/DC coupling in a single management system, today announced another pioneering achievement. The company has been awarded Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 9540 certification for its latest industry innovation—the redesigned and expandable Universal 6kW System. This coveted designation follows rigorous work to create a more streamlined hybrid inverter system for energy storage. The system includes the Humless AC/DC coupled, UL listed hybrid inverter in combination with Humless 5kWh Lithium-Iron Phosphate batteries (rackmount or flat wall mount). The Humless inverter may be uniquely installed as a solar inverter with the option of adding batteries later. Outdoor IP65 rated waterproof batteries are available. The redesign results in major cost savings for consumers and is available immediately.
RECOM Technologies LION HJT PV Module Series with power output over 700Wp & life expectancy over 30 years
New HJT LION 390 Wp module available in European warehouses. RECOM Technologies, α leading renewable energy company and the only European Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, launches the new LION 390Wp Bifacial HJT Mono Crystalline Double Glass Module. Allowing more energy to be harvested, due to the Heterojunction technology (HJT), the LION 390Wp promises great performance in small and large-scale ground or rooftop solar applications.
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size to Reach USD 40.58 BN by 2030
The global electric vehicle motor market size is expected to reach around USD 40.58 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 7.16 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 21.26% from 2022 to 2030. The electric vehicles (EVs) market is growing and opening up new opportunities for different...
Solar FlexRack Mounting Solutions Selected by DGC for 48 MW Solar Project Portfolio in Canada
Company uses cold weather expertise to help provide affordable clean energy to local communities in Alberta. Solar FlexRack™ announced that its fixed tilt mounting solutions have been selected by engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) company, Dependable Group of Companies (DGC), to be installed in a 48 MW solar project portfolio in Alberta, Canada. These 26 MW and 22 MW projects located in Drumheller and Stavely are the latest additions to the renewable energy portfolio of Canada's largest community builder. In total, these projects will generate enough renewable energy to power over 22,000 homes year-round and are expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2023.
Castillo Engineering Selected by Solar Generation for 75 MW Portfolio of Community Solar Projects in New York
Castillo Engineering helps provide more affordable clean energy through engineering expertise. Maitland, FL, October 18, 2022 - Castillo Engineering announced today that the company has been selected by Solar Generation, a leading engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) firm, to provide electrical design and engineering for a 75 MW portfolio of eleven community solar projects in New York. Castillo Engineering's site optimization expertise resulted in significant cost savings for each of these projects, all of which use fixed tilt mounting technology and bifacial solar modules. The majority of the projects are currently under construction and will be completed throughout the remainder of 2022 and 2023.
BOEM Announces First-Ever California Offshore Wind Lease Sale at ACP’s WINDPOWER 2022 Conference
The leases in the Morro Bay and Humboldt wind energy areas will generate at least 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of reliable, carbon-free power – enough to power 1.5 million homes and help meet both California’s goal of a zero emissions grid by 2045 as well as the United States’ goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030.
Q3 Yelp Economic Average Finds that Consumers’ Inflationary Experiences Intensify Across the U.S., as People Increasingly Turn to Budget Options
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today released third quarter 2022 data for the Yelp Economic Average (YEA) report, a benchmark of local economic strength in the U.S. The Q3 2022 YEA report reveals that inflation experiences have intensified for consumers in every state in the U.S. year over year, with reviews mentioning inflation up by 22% compared to Q3 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006287/en/ Inflationary experiences on Yelp continue to increase in Q3 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Federal government has given $800 million to keep indebted farmers afloat
More than 13,000 farmers have benefited from nearly $800 million in federal debt relief, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday. The assistance came from a new federal initiative to erase farmers’ loan delinquencies to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and private lenders or to resolve their remaining debts after foreclosure. Going forward, the […] The post Federal government has given $800 million to keep indebted farmers afloat appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Stratford University closure followed several years of problems with accreditor
Many college students who were on track to graduate from Stratford University are realizing they will need to redo some of their studies or end them entirely following the recent closure of the for-profit institution. Mushiya Tshibaka, a former nursing student and mother of three, said she was only five classes shy of graduation when […] The post Stratford University closure followed several years of problems with accreditor appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Small Wind Market Estimated to Cross US$ 2.87 billion by 2030
The global small wind market size was estimated at around USD 1.18 billion in 2021 and it is projected to hit around USD 2.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.38% from 2022 to 2030. Report Highlights. The on-grid segment accounted for a share of 40.42% in 2021.
Gazelle Wind Power Appoints Jason Wormald as CTO
Jason Wormald to lead Gazelle's product design and engineering. Gazelle Wind Power (Gazelle), the developer of a breakthrough floating offshore wind platform, has appointed Jason Wormald, former Global Head of Innovation of Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group, as Chief Technology Officer to lead the company's product design and engineering. "In order to...
