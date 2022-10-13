30 Percent U.S. Federal Tax Break Available for Standalone Energy Storage System (ESS) or with Solar. LINDON, Utah—October 18, 2022—Humless, the first to introduce the U.S. to AC/DC coupling in a single management system, today announced another pioneering achievement. The company has been awarded Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 9540 certification for its latest industry innovation—the redesigned and expandable Universal 6kW System. This coveted designation follows rigorous work to create a more streamlined hybrid inverter system for energy storage. The system includes the Humless AC/DC coupled, UL listed hybrid inverter in combination with Humless 5kWh Lithium-Iron Phosphate batteries (rackmount or flat wall mount). The Humless inverter may be uniquely installed as a solar inverter with the option of adding batteries later. Outdoor IP65 rated waterproof batteries are available. The redesign results in major cost savings for consumers and is available immediately.

UTAH STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO