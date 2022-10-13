United Airlines has reported a $942 million profit for the third quarter after a strong summer travel season. Chicago-based United said Tuesday that is expects to beat Wall Street forecasts for profit in the fourth quarter too. Airline executives say that concern about inflation and the economy doesn’t seem to be discouraging people from traveling. U.S. air travel is rebounding from the onset of the pandemic. On Sunday, nearly 2.5 million travelers went through checkpoints at U.S. airports. That’s the highest number since before the pandemic. International travel is still lagging, but even there, United feels bullish enough to plan for more flights to Europe next summer.

