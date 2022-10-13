Oleksandr Usyk gifted brand-new Ring Magazine belt after beating AJ as Fury outlines plans to win it back for THIRD time

UNIFIED world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been delivered his shiny new Ring Magazine heavyweight title.

Tyson Fury vacated the belt after claiming he had retired in April following his victory over Dillian Whyte, so the title was put on the line in Usyk's August rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk has been gifted his new Ring Magazine belt Credit: TWITTER / RING MAGAZINE

Usyk captured the vacant title by beating Anthony Joshua in their August rematch Credit: TWITTER / RING MAGAZINE

Tyson Fury vacated the title after claiming he had retired after beating Dillian Whyte Credit: TWITTER / RING MAGAZINE

Usyk holding the old Ring belt in his right hand after beating Joshua in August Credit: EPA

Ukrainian fighter Usyk, 35, then captured the belt in his split decision victory over AJ.

And now pictures have emerged of his latest strap, adding to his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles.

The snazzy new belt bears his name on the front, and also has gold plaques on it marking who he beat and the method of victory, as well as the date and venue of the fight.

Fury is a two-time holder of the Ring title, having first won it following his upset win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

The Gypsy King then lost it during his three-year absence from the ring, before landing it again in his first victory over Deontay Wilder in 2020.

But Fury is planning on winning the belt back for a third time.

The 34-year-old WBC champ had been targeting an undisputed bout with Usyk for December, until the Ukrainian put off his return until the New Year.

British boxing fans were teased by the prospect of a mouthwatering clash between Fury and Joshua, until talks between their respective camps broke down.

Instead the Gypsy King is set for a trilogy fight with old pal Derek Chisora on December 3rd.

He is then eyeing an undisputed meeting with Usyk for early 2023.

And Fury has claimed Chisora is every bit as dangerous as heavyweight champ Usyk.