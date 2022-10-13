Check your tickets! Winning numbers for Powerball's massive $50million draw are revealed

The winning numbers for Thursday's massive $50 million Powerball draw have been revealed - with nobody snapping up the jackpot.

The winning numbers were 31, 35, 16, 13, 25, 18 and 1. The Powerball number is 2.

However, there were no winning tickets for the top $50 million prize.

Meanwhile, four people won the $110,500 prize, while 102 people won $5,296.

The draw comes just a month after a South Australian mother became an overnight millionaire after winning the entire $40million division one prize.

The Snowtown mother, who lives in the state's Mid North, said she planned to use the money to go on a worldwide holiday after a 'tough few months'.

Earlier this year, lotto organisers revealed the simple tricks that can increase your chances of winning the cash, including lucky numbers and locations.

From the main barrel, the most frequently drawn winning numbers are 17, 7, 2, 9 and 25. The least frequently drawn numbers are 31, 6, 33, 15 and 34.

For the separate Powerball barrel, the most frequently drawn numbers are 19 and 3, while 18 and 16 are least frequently drawn.

'There have been six Powerball division one winning entries so far in 2022 that have collected more than $226.6million,' The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said in May.

'Three of these wins have been in New South Wales, with one each in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

'Two-thirds of those winning entries were QuickPick, where the numbers are chosen for you by computer when you purchase a ticket.'

Mr Hart also said that syndicates had performed well this year, with one-third of division one winners being part of a group.

Also accounting for a third of 2022 wins were the unique Powerhit entries, which guarantee one of your numbers is the important Powerball.

Mr Hart recommended entrants have an online account where you can check your numbers directly after the draw - rather than going to the newsagent or waiting for Powerball to contact you.

Last year, 14 Powerball entrants from across the country took home more than $550million in prize money.

Australia's 2021 lottery hotspots and lucky numbers

Statistics compiled by the Lott reveal the most frequently drawn numbers from the main barrel in last year were 17, 7, 9, 11, and 25.

The least drawn were 6, 31, 15, and 33.

For the Powerball, the most drawn number is 19 - while the least drawn is 18.

Victoria: the postcodes of 3004 for Melbourne, 3028 for Altona Meadows, 3429 for Sunbury, and 3199 for Frankston each sold three division one winning entries.

NSW and the ACT: the postcode of 2444 for Port Macquarie sold four division one winning entries, while 2127 for Wentworth Point/Sydney Olympic Park and 2750 for Penrith/South Penrith each sold three division one winning entries.

Queensland: the postcode of 4817 for Kirwan/Thuringowa in Townsville sold four division one winning entries, while the postcodes of 4680 for Gladstone and 4740 for Mackay both sold three division one winning entries.

South Australia: the postcode of 5000 for Adelaide, 5009 for Kilkenny and 5253 for Murray Bridge each sold two division one winning entries.

Tasmania: the postcodes of 7310 for Devonport and 7320 for Burnie each sold two division one winning entries.

Northern Territory: the postcode of 0836 for Humpty Doo delivered the territory's biggest 2021 prize of $35 million.

Western Australia: the postcode of 6330 for Albany and 6163 for Spearwood sold three division one winning entries.

Source: The Lott Australia